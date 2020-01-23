Zuhair Murad looks at ancient Egypt for the couture line of the spring of 2020

advertisement

Thu, 2020-01-23 08:31

PARIS: Zuhair Murad has referred to imperial Russia, Native American culture and marine life in recent collections, but he looked at Egypt centuries ago on Wednesday.

With the beautiful setting of the former 19th-century palace Hotel Potocki in Paris as the backdrop for the latest couture offer of his women’s clothing label for the spring of 2020, the Lebanese designer showed a glamorous tribute to ancient Egypt.

The model wore a jeweled headdress on the catwalk and wore a heavily decorated, haute couture version of the Kalasiris, evoking a modern Cleopatra. (Supplied)

As the couturier born in Ras Baalbek is well aware, the North African nation has for centuries intrigued fashion designers, particularly in the years immediately after Howard Carter’s discovery of the tomb of Tutankhamun in 1922, which was filled with the treasures intended to accompany the prince of the hereafter.

The range was also full of two-piece jackets in rich fabrics such as duchesse satin and chiffon. (Supplied)

Murad referred to those with some Deco-Egyptian details, and sent a dazzling golden number adorned with jewels with hundreds of small red, blue and purple sequins and beads that took the form of various hieroglyphs, grave paintings, scarabs and eagles to complete the collection to kick.

There were almost as many sequins in the front row as on the runway. (Supplied)

The range was also full of two-piece jackets in rich fabrics such as Duchess satin and chiffon, sequin jumpsuits inlaid, mini dresses with belt with dramatic quilted shoulders, crystal-embellished coats, numbers with sequins in silk tulle with split sides and wavy , pure chiffon trains and glittering skirts combined with equally shiny crop tops.

Murad referred to those with some Deco-Egyptian details and sent a form of various hieroglyphs. (Supplied)

There were almost as many sequins in the front row as on the catwalk – an indication that the latest offering from the designer is sure to delight his loyal clientele of A-listers and royals. A white embellished evening dress with a criss-cross body and thigh-high slits on either side screamed practically: “Wear me now, Jennifer Lopez.”

Added to the harmonious color palette of gold and ivory were coral, crimson red and scarab blue.

Even the bride was an Egyptian queen. The model wore a jeweled headdress on the catwalk and wore a heavily decorated, haute couture version of the Kalasiris, evoking a modern Cleopatra. The crystal wedding dress wore a train on the floor, dramatic attached cape, and a shiny collar that imitated ancient Egyptian chains.

