Mark Zuckerberg said for the first time that he supports efforts to create a global digital tax that would ultimately increase the amount Facebook Inc. pays abroad. This could increase efforts to put a new levy into effect by the end of the year.

The technology giant’s chief executive officer will tell world leaders gathered at Munich’s security conference on Saturday that he welcomes the efforts of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development to find a global compromise on taxing profits from digital activities.

“We want the OECD process to be successful so that we have a stable and reliable system in the future,” said Zuckerberg (pictured), according to a copy of his prepared remarks. “And we accept that this can mean that we have to pay more taxes and pay them in different places in a new context.”

The talks at the OECD are the key to maintaining a ceasefire between Europe and the United States. If no agreement is reached by the end of the year, the French government will resume levying a national digital tax – a levy that discriminates against the United States from American companies. Washington has threatened to retaliate against French goods over the tax.

Facebook will be on trial next week to defend its strategy of shifting profits to Ireland, a country with lower taxes. If the company loses, it may have to pay $ 9 billion more in tax to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service.

Zuckerberg will meet several European leaders at the weekend when he visits Brussels and the Munich conference, which will include French President Emmanuel Macron.

To fuel global talks on digital taxes, the OECD said Thursday that new rules – including a minimum tax – could increase government revenue by up to $ 100 billion.

Talks about tax reforms have been taking place since 2016 and now include representatives from almost 140 countries.