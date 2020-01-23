ZSI documents a new snake species in Odisha

advertisement

A new species of snake eel living in the Bay of Bengal was discovered and documented this month (January) by the Estuarine Biology Regional Center (EBRC) of the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) at Gopalpur-on-sea in Odisha.

This new marine species has been named “Ophichthus kailashchandrai” in honor of the enormous contributions of Dr. Kailash Chandra, director of ZSI, on the taxonomy of Indian animals. “Ophichthus kailashchandrai” is the eighth species of the genus Ophichthus on the coast of India. It is the fifth new species that the Gopalpur ZSI has discovered in the last two years.

In 2019, two new species of eel were discovered by this ZSI center, “Gymnothorax andamanensesis” and “Gymnothorax smithi”.

Dr. Anil Mohapatra, scientist at Gopalpur ZSI, with support from his collaborator Swarup Ranjan Mohanty and Dipanjan Ray from the Bajkul Milani Mahavidyalaya, West Bengal and Subhendu Sekhar Mishra from the sea fish section of ZSI Kolkata, after detailed study have the ‘Ophichthus kailashchandrai’ as a completely new species. The discovery of this new sea snake eel species has also been recognized by Zootaxa, an international scientific journal for zoological taxonomy.

Bay of Bengal

Three specimens of the new species were collected in 2015 from the fishing port of Shankarpur in the northern region of the Bay of Bengal on the coast of West Bengal. For more than four years, detailed studies led to the discovery that they belonged to a newly discovered species living in the Bay of Bengal.

The eel family “Ophichthidae” consists of two subfamilies – Myrophinae (69 species) and Ophichthinae (276 species). The subfamily Ophichthinae is identified by its hard tail and other osteological (bone) characteristics and has 17 genera and 24 species. Of these, seven species of the genus Ophichthus were previously identified in Indian waters. The recent discovery is the eighth species of this genus.

The “Ophichthus kailashchandrai” lives in the sea at a depth of approximately 50 meters. According to the specimens studied, individuals of this species are approximately 420 mm to 462 mm long. They are light brown in color with white fins. They have a well-developed pectoral fin and also have a dorsal fin. Their rear nostril is a hole covered by a flap on the upper lip opening to the mouth. There are 180-182 total vertebrae in this new species. Their teeth are moderately elongated, conical and sharp.

Undeveloped biodiversity

“Ophichthus kailashchandrai” feeds on small fish and crabs. The outer surface of their body is slimy, but they are non-toxic, said Dr. Mohapatra. “The discovery of the new species suggests that the marine biodiversity of the long Indian coastline is still considerably unexplored. More explorations of this biodiversity will help in its conservation and proper use, “Dr. said. Mohapatra.

