Zooey Deschanel celebrates his birthday with Jonathan Scott at the 80s party

Totally great! Zooey Deschanel rang on her 40th birthday with her boyfriend, Jonathan Scottat your side at a birthday party on the subject of the 80s.

The New Girl Alum and Property Brothers Star, 41, were pictured side by side in a group photo that was released on Drew ScottMrs Linda PhanAccording to Phan’s post, the couples celebrated their 80s-style Instagram page on Sunday, January 19, at the Break Room 86 karaoke bar in Los Angeles.

“HBD to ZD” hooray for daily confetti, peewee and hair tease together with Drew and Scott’s parents and a friend. The creative director also shared a fun video with partygoers dancing to 80s music.

Drew, also 41, released his own Instagram tribute dedicated to Deschanel’s special Sunday night. “Thanks to Zooey for being born in the 80s! For mom and dad because they raised the bar. To Annalee, who made our hair big and elastic, and to Jonathan and Emily, who put it all together. And to my dance partner for life 😍. … I need a Chiro session now 😅🕺🏻 ”, he wrote a photo series that contained a group picture with Deschanel and Jonathan as well as PDA pictures of himself and Phan.

Previously, Jonathan had shown love to his main actress on Friday, January 17, her actual birthday. “Happy birthday to the beautiful person, who brought me joy and laughter again!” Wrote the 41-year-old on Instagram next to a photo of Deschanel.

“I’m the happiest girl,” the elf actress commented back.

Us Weekly brought the news on September 14, 2019 that the 500 Days of Summer actress and the contractor met after a meeting on the set of Carpool Karaoke in August. A day earlier, Jonathan confirmed to Us that he saw someone, but refused to identify Deschanel by his name.

“It is definitely something special for me because I am the one who raises the bar for what I am looking for from a partner,” said the HGTV star at the time. “I was a little unprepared. It was definitely a pleasant surprise. “

Deschanel and her estranged husband, James Pechenikannounced their split in September 2019, just before news of the actress’s new husband came. The former couple share two children, daughter Elsie (4) and son Charlie (2).

