The new girl star Zooey Deschanel turned the clock back to the 1980s on the occasion of her 40th birthday party, where she was accompanied by her friend, the star of the Property Brothers, Jonathan Scott and his family. The family even made a fun music video that was shared by Linda Phan, the wife of Scott’s twin brother Drew Scott. Deschanel turned 40 on Friday.

Phan shared a photo of the Scott family and Deschanel wearing quirky, colorful, 80s-inspired outfits and wigs. In the video she recorded, the family showed their outfits with funny runway movements.

“HBD to the ZD,” wrote Phan. “Hooray for daily confetti, peewee, and hair tease (swipe too to see how we do the 80s).”

“My heart hurts, it’s so good,” said Scott’s older brother, J.D. Scott, who had missed the party.

Drew showed better photos of the outfits he and Phan were wearing at the party, and added a fun caption.

“Thanks to Zooey for giving birth in the 80s!” Drew wrote. “To mom and dad who raised the bar. To (JD’s wife Annalee Belle) who made our hair big and elastic and to Jonathan and Emily who put it all together. And to my dance partner for life. I need now a chiro session. “

Drew also shared a photo of the Scotts’ parents wearing their 80s spandex.

Back on Friday, Scott shared a photo of Deschanel wearing a pink spotted dress and pink balloon. “Happy birthday to the beautiful person who brought me joy and laughter again,” he added.

Deschanel also shared a post on Friday to celebrate her birthday.

“Today I’m celebrating 40 years on this planet!” Deschanel wrote. “Life is wonderful and I am so thankful for all the amazing people in me. Thank you for all the birthday wishes, my heart is full.”

Deschanel and Scott started their relationship in October, a month after Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik announced their separation.

“This is someone I absolutely love and I adore inside,” said Scott Tamron Hall about their relationship earlier this month. “And it’s the first time … I’ve never been in one – because I’m a romantic guy, I love doing romantic, creative things – it’s the first time I’ve been in a relationship someone replies to me. “

Scott said the relationship was “very, very unexpected,” but he is now looking forward to being part of a mixed family.

“It was exciting for me to notice that I am suddenly on this new path with someone who … I know that she is an amazing mother, she has two beautiful children,” he explained. “And so I suddenly think to myself:” Wow, I don’t have to go this way alone. ‘

Photo credit: Getty Images

—–

