Zomato takes over Uber Eats activities in India

Zomato said on January 21 that it has taken over Uber Eats’ Indian operations in an all-stock deal that gives Uber a 9.99% stake in the Indian food delivery and restaurant discovery platform.

Uber Eats in India will cease its activities and direct restaurants, delivery partners and users of the Uber Eats apps directly to the Zomato platform, a statement said.

Info Edge (India) – a shareholder in Zomato – stated in a legal file at BSE that the shareholding in Zomato will be reduced on a fully converted and diluted basis at the close of the transaction.

The deal comes days after Zomato raised $ 150 million in financing from the existing investor Ant Financial, an Alibaba subsidiary, with a valuation of $ 3 billion.

“We are proud to have pioneered the discovery of restaurants and to set up a leading food delivery company in more than 500 cities in India. This acquisition significantly strengthens our position in the category, “said Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal.

Uber Eats, which entered India in 2017, has approximately 26,000 restaurants from 41 cities listed on its platform. Zomato’s restaurant discovery and food delivery platform has information for more than 1.5 million restaurants in 24 countries and serves more than 70 million users every month.

Discussions between Zomato and Uber have been going on for months. Uber Eats had suffered losses due to the fierce competition from Zomato and Swiggy.

According to a valuation report prepared by KPMG subsidiary BSR, Uber expected an operating loss of $ 2,197 crore in its food delivery activities for the December 2019 period.

According to sources, the activities of Uber Eats India contributed 3% to global gross bookings, but represented more than 25% of the adjusted EBIDTA losses for the first three quarters of 2019.

With the sale of the food industry in India, Uber can now focus on the ritbusiness and lead it to profitability, one of the people said.

“India remains an exceptionally important market for Uber and we will continue to invest in the growth of our local Rides activities, which is already a clear category leader. We are very impressed with Zomato’s ability to grow rapidly in a capital efficient manner and we wish them continued success, ”said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, in the statement.

