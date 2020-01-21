Zoe Kravitz discusses Catwoman's role in The Batman

advertisement

While we could see a few actors on the set of The BatmanSo far, there have been no signs of Gotham’s new catwoman, which is depicted in the restart of Matt Reeves directed by Big little lies and Fantastic beasts Actress Zoe Kravitz.

Kravitz promoted her upcoming TV series last week on the Television Critics Association’s press tour Hi-Fi, but she took some time to discuss her new role as Selina Kyle, with the actress explaining the character’s appeal in an interview with Variety.

“I think Catwoman, Selina Kyle represents really strong femininity and I look forward to responding to it. I think femininity represents power and I think it is a different kind of power than male power,” said Kravitz. that’s really interesting about Batman and Catwoman. I think Batman represents some kind of masculine power, and Catwoman represents a very feminine power – a little more complicated and also softer. I like the idea that you can be soft, gentle and yet very powerful and still very dangerous. “

“I think Catwoman is an icon,” she continued. “I never liked a lot of comics, but this world always fascinated me. And then of course Michelle Pfeiffer – her appearance has always inspired me a lot. It just felt iconic. “

The Batman is expected to join Matt Reeves on June 25, 2021 (War for the planet of the apes) Directed by a cast with Robert Pattinson (The lighthouse) as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Zoe Kravitz (Big little lies) as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Colin Farrell (Fantastic beasts and where to find them) as Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin, Paul Dano (Escape to Dannemora) as Edward Nygma / The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis (War for the planet of the apes) as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro (The great Lebowski) as Carmine Falcone and Peter Sarsgaard (The killing) and newcomer Jayme Lawson in roles not yet revealed.

