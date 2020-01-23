Zion Williamson's extraordinary debut gives the Pelicans Hope National Sports

advertisement

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Zion Williamson’s outstanding 17-point increase in just over three minutes could well be part of the New Orleans Pro Sports Lore – even if the end result doesn’t.

For the Pelicans, the narrow defeat against an experienced San Antonio Spurs team was far weaker than the aspiring form of a young superstar.

“The way he came out was very balanced,” said experienced pelican guard Jrue Holiday about Williamson. “The way he played … bringing energy, especially on the track, was something that you don’t really see from such a young person. But on top of that, we were almost in February and he hadn’t played a game yet, so that he can get out of here and do it, his first game is pretty elitist. “

Since his high school days in Spartanburg, South Carolina, the likeable Williamson has had an extraordinary amount of hype behind him. It only rose during its one-star season at Duke, making it the most consensual NBA draft pick long before the pelicans won the draft lottery and the right to choose it.

Professional basketball fans had to wait an additional three months to see how Williamson’s rare combination of size and dexterity would translate into a meaningful NBA game, as the pelicans proceeded carefully and extensively in rehabilitating their valued novice after an arthroscopic surgery on the right knee.

But Williamson only needed one game to create something extraordinary.

He did all four 3s he tried in Wednesday’s fourth quarter and stirred the crowd at the Smoothie King Center into a jubilant high. In between, he lay down in an alley and launched an offensive rebound with an inverted layup.

“It was nice to experience these emotions,” said Williamson. “I was happy to be out there and run back there, but what was going through my head was just, ‘Be calm.'”

Williamson’s last statistical line was 22 points in 8-of-11 shooting, seven rebounds and three assists on the course at 6:08 p.m.

“The way he plays, he can do it every day,” said Holiday. “Adding Zion is a big part of what we want to do here and our success.”

The fans wanted to see more, but coach Alvin Gentry said he could ignore their chants from “We want Zion!” During the last five minutes after a 121: 117 loss.

“The doctors said it was,” said Gentry, referring to the precautionary restrictions that Williamson’s season had put into action in the early days of his return.

“I personally don’t want any restrictions,” said Williamson. “But I’m not a doctor or trainer, so I just have to listen to them.”

The pelicans are back in action twice within four days, hosting Denver on Friday and Boston on Sunday. If Williamson’s 19-year-old body responds well to his early action, his playtime is likely to be extended.

“What you saw there is a taste of when we really settled in and he settled in. You can see we can do a lot of things with him,” said Gentry. “There is a lot of potential there. It was nice to see him doing it, but you know that he can reach a really very high ceiling.”

Everything about Williamson’s debut radiated a great sense of event. The game was sold out and hundreds of fans were waiting to flock to the arena when the gates opened about an hour before the start.

“The energy came from the warm-up exercises,” said Pelican guard Lonzo Ball. “These are most of the people I saw before the game even started.”

The tip was postponed by 90 minutes to include national television. Pelicans Media Relations employees said they had issued 165 ID cards.

For just over three-quarters when Williamson had five points and four sales, it looked like his first game would disappoint the lively crowd that visited him. Then, suddenly, Williamson had the place on his feet and in a state of near delirium.

Holiday noticed that Williamson had been rocking the arenas since high school and added rhetorically, “As exciting as it was, is it really such a surprise?”

Maybe not. But it was unforgettable.

