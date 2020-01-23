Zion Williamson scores 22 in NBA debut; Spurs beat Pelicans 121-117

advertisement

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Zion Williamson has covered his long-awaited NBA debut by scoring 17 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and moving the crowd to frenzy – just to see his team fail.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 32 points and 14 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 20 points and the San Antonio Spurs resisted Williamson’s late wave for a 121-117 win over New Orleans on Wednesday night.

After rehabilitating artroscopic surgery on his right knee for the past three months, Williamson struggled to find his shot during the first three quarters, in which he played just under 12 minutes. When the fourth quarter started, he only had five points, four rebounds, an assist and four sales.

But when Williamson was open to a straight-on 3 with about nine minutes to go, he let it fly and went down. He followed that with a scorching three-minute stretch in which he lay in an alley, put back a missed shot with an inverted layup and hit three more 3s. He ended the wave with a free throw when the jubilant crowd sang: “M-V-P!” He was immersed shortly thereafter.

New Orleans came as close as 119-117 to Josh Hart’s 3, but Aldridge reacted with two free throws and the Spurs did not give up a new basket.

Brandon Ingram scored 22 for New Orleans, but missed 16 of 22 shots, while Lonzo Ball had 14 points and 12 assists.

