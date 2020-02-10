David Bowie’s legend is rightly awesome and creative, but we suspect we wouldn’t be sitting here talking about the musician if it weren’t for his most beloved and legendary person, Ziggy Stardust. It all started on that day in 1972.

With this role Bowie changed the music forever. Tired of boring rock and roll, he decided to put a bit of life and energy into the process and do a live rock show, as well as a trip to the theater. It would pave the way for everyone from Marilyn Manson to Kanye West as Bowie laid the foundations for modern music with this tour.

Data later, and Ziggy Stardust would hit a sticky end on Bowie’s hands himself after the persona and the person who controlled them began to blur into a difficult-to-handle view. But that’s a story for another day. Now let’s go back to the beginning.

With his band The Spiders From Mars, Bowie pushed his alien rock and scooter from space to the center of the music industry and let everyone around him shine brighter when he campaigned for glam rock for the masses. But while the legend may be great, the iconography profound, and the costumes immeasurably brilliant, it all started in a tiny pub in Surrey.

The Toby Jug in Tolworth, just off the A3 and now a flattened lot awaiting renovation – a fitting backdrop that you would agree with – was the first time the world saw the flame-haired alien from Bowie’s creation. It was when Ziggy Stardust took off.

Despite its not glamorous name and location, the Toby Jug was a famous venue on the racetrack for some time. In the late sixties and early seventies there were massive acts like Led Zeppelin, Jethro Tull, Yardbirds and later Squeeze. However, his most notable contribution to music will remain Bowie’s introduction to Stardust.

A large audience would surely be waiting on February 10, 1972 to welcome Bowie’s new incarnation. Simply put – no, they don’t. In fact, only about 60 people showed up to see the “Space Oddity” singer. Although Bowie released one of his most popular albums, Hunky Dory and The Man Who Sold The World the year before, no one was ready for Ziggy.

Stephen King, then eighteen, remembered the moment: “I had never seen or heard anything like it. I was blown away. I was just fascinated by the whole performance. It was an intoxicating combination of the best music I have ever heard, a tremendous sound, a very simple but so effective light. “You can only imagine how impressive it is to see Bowie in such an environment.

“Nothing would ever be the same again,” said King.

He was not wrong. Ziggy was going to be a sensation, changing the way people looked, what they were wearing, how they talked, and certainly the music they wanted. Most of all, Ziggy Stardust kept people entertained. Even if it was only 60 or so.

