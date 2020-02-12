As you may recall Joe Carnahan (The Gray, Boss Level) has developed a remake of the Indonesian fighting film The attackand an interesting update is coming through Collider this week.

Talking to the website, Carnahan and Star Frank Grillo have shown that their attitude towards The Raid is no longer exactly a raid film, but an original film with the title Zeno,

“We have the script we wrote,” Grillo said. “We broke up with XYZ (Films), who owns the titlebut not the script. We are negotiating with a big name. “

“The Raid: Redemption” by director Gareth Evans says: “A S.W.A.T. The team is trapped in a tenement house run by a ruthless gangster and his army of killers and thugs.”

Carnahan explained how his script differs. “Just so there’s a clarification. The version I wrote – they never intend to actually go inside (the building). They think they’ll move this guy. So your whole operation is,” We’ll be this Hit guy in transit. “And only when they realize,” Oh, they dig in, they don’t move … we have to go in and get him. “

“It is a completely different script, It’s really, really about the (two) brothers. Zeno. So it is said. What is the name of the main character? So it says now. “

Grillo will play one of the brothers at this point.