About two months after the pilot’s admission, Freeform placed a series order last summer, an “unconventional thriller” that Jessica Biel (The Sinner) counts among his EPs.

Last summer takes place in three different summers – 1993, 1994, and 1995 – in a small Texas town that misses a beautiful and popular teenage girl, Kate (played by Mika Abdalla of Project Mc2). A girl named Jeanette (“Tell me your secrets”, Chiara Aurelia) appears to have no relationship with the city’s most popular girl – and is the most despised person in America until 1995.

With every episode told by POV of one of the two main girls, “the loyalty of viewers will change constantly as more information is revealed,” the summary said.

The cast also includes Michael Landes (silent witness), Froy Gutierrez (teen wolf), Harley Quinn Smith (once upon a time … in Hollywood), Allius Barnes (incredible, PEN15), Blake Lee (family wisdom of the crowd), Brooklyn Sudano (NBC’s Taken) and Nathaniel Ashton.

Biel will work with Bert V. Royal and Michelle Purple as executive producers, while the pilot was EP’d and directed by Max Winkler.

The order for the last summer series was announced on Friday at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour, where Freeform is also promoting renewals for adult and good trouble, and on Thursday, April 2, set the release date for the third season of Sirens.

