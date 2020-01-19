advertisement

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Marcus Zegarowski prevailed over Providence 78-74 with a 2.7-second lead and Creighton was late in 25th place.

Ty-Shon Alexander had 24 points to lead the Bluejays (14-5, 3-3 Big East). David Duke had 24 of his career highs (36 points) in the second half to speed the brothers (11-8, 4-2).

The Bluejays fell five points in the last 90 seconds before Alexander equalized with a 3 and a bank in 36 seconds before the end.

advertisement

Creighton got the ball back into changing possession when Duke lost control of the ball in the lane and Denzel Mahoney grabbed it to force a tie. Zegarowski took the inbounds pass, brought it up and then suddenly stopped and threw a low 3 from above on the key.

Alexander intercepted the passport, was fouled and made a free throw to kill the brothers.

In a game with 13 leadership changes and 10 draws, Duke looked like he would definitely defend Providence if he hit a 3 from the wing to start a personal seven-point streak. He finished 12 for 18 from the field, including 6 out of 8 on 3 pointers.

Zegarowski has not started for the first time this season. He was dizzy during the preparations and only came into play in the first break. He only scored eight points and had a season high of six sales. What remains in his memory, however, is his only basket in the second half, which brought the Bluejays to victory.

The brothers lost eight opponents directly to the top 25.

Providence: The brothers won in five of six games. Now they have started five games in a row against opponents who are currently in the top 25.

Creighton: It was a great success for the Bluejays, who lost three of their last four and were less than 100% involved in Zegarowski playing with illness. Alexander had hit his left knee when he got tangled with Alpha Diallo late in the first round.

St. John’s will be held at Providence on Wednesday.

Creighton visits DePaul on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,

advertisement