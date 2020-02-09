OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Marcus Zegarowski scored 23 points, leading six Creighton players in the double digits.

Creighton shot the best 60% of the season off the field and reached the season’s high with 13 3-pointers, but only separated from the Red Storm in the middle of the second half. At that point, Zegarowski scored one goal in one trip and three goals in two consecutive games as the lead increased up to 17 points.

Zegarowski, who scored an average of just under 16 points per game, recovered from a 1:10 win with three points on Wednesday when he lost to Providence.

Denzel Mahoney scored 18 points for Creighton (18-6, 7-4 Big East) and Ty-Shon Alexander and Damien Jefferson added 16. Christian Bishop and Mitch Ballock finished with 10 pieces.

Marcellus Earlington posted a career high of 25 points at Red Storm (13-11, 2-9). The second year was 3 for 4 on 3s after it came 3 for 21 for the season.

Bishop hit a jumper and threw a huge blow from a Zegarowski feed to send Creighton 47:37 ahead in the second half.

The Red Storm got 3s from unlikely sources to reduce the deficit. Earlington made two in a row to start the second half, and Nick Rutherford, 4 of 25, hit one to get the red storm within 58-54.

Creighton made only eight sales against a St. Johns team that had 13 or more sales in their last 23 games.

St. John’s: The Red Storm was in the game until the last 10 minutes because they controlled the boards, had an 18: 4 lead in offensive rebounds and scored 3-point goals in time. But the defense couldn’t stop the Bluejays.

Creighton: The Bluejays could not afford a home loss to the ninth team in the Big East after losing 17 in Providence on Wednesday. They improved to 13: 1 in the CHI Health Center.

St. John’s hosts Providence, who won the first meeting of the 63-58 season on January 15.

Creighton will visit Seton Hall # 12 on Wednesday in the first of two games between the teams over the next three weeks.

