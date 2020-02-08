CHAMONIX, France (AP) – Daniel Yule set the fastest time in the opening round of a men’s slalom World Cup on Saturday, while leader Henrik Kristoffersen missed the target.

Yule led Clement Noel of France by 0.24 seconds and Italian veteran Stefano Gross 0.47 when the Swiss positioned himself for a fourth slalom win in a month.

A win would make Yule the first Swiss skier to win four races in a single World Cup season since Didier Cuche and Beat Feuz did the feat eight years ago.

Yule won three of the last five slaloms and takes the lead in the discipline classification if he takes third or better place.

Kristoffersen, the current league leader, was a few tenths ahead when he sat on a goal towards the end of his run.

It was the first time since a night race in Schladming in January 2019 that the Norwegian could not finish a slalom.

The mishap could also cost Kristoffersen the lead in the overall standings, as he is currently 55 points ahead of Alexis Pinturault.

The Frenchman would have to improve fourth after the start by at least one place to overtake Kristoffersen.

The race on Saturday was the first World Cup slalom in France in 15 years.

