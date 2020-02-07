The YSR Congress Party youth wing held a candlelight rally in the city on Friday to support the government’s decision to decentralize state development.

Slogans of “Oka Rajadhani Oddu – Moodu Rajadhanulu Muddu” (We want three capitals for the state) echoed through the city. The rally that started at the Clock Tower ended at Sapthagiri Circle.

S. Chandrasekhar, president of the Anantapur parliamentary constituency, claimed that former Prime Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu did real estate business in the name of developing a capital in Amaravati.

“In the past, all large companies were limited to Hyderabad. As a result, the other regions have had developmental losses, ”he said, adding that Rayalaseema will not see development begin until the High Court and necessary irrigation projects are brought into the region.

“Even after the central government has made it clear that capital building is a state matter, the TDP continues to push its agenda,” he added.

You reached your free article limit this month.

Register for free with The Hindu and get unlimited access for 30 days.

Subscription benefits include

Today’s paper

In a clear list you will find a mobile version of articles from the daily newspaper.

Unlimited access

Read as many articles as you want without restrictions.

Personalized recommendations

A selected list of articles that match your interests and preferences.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages load instantly.

dashboard

A single point of contact to view the latest updates and manage your settings.

admission

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Unconvinced? Know why you should pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans currently do not include e-paper, crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print products. Our plans improve your reading experience.

,