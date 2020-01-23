You've just been called the Czar for Homelessness in California - what's your first move? - The Ukiah Daily Journal

advertisement

Government Gavin Newsom has been saddened by the failure to live up to what seems like a pretty viable campaign promise: appointing a “tsar” for homelessness to help the 150,000 Californians living in shelters and on the street. Newsom’s search, which had the mayor of Sacramento, the Secretary of State for Health and Human Services and a Washington DC-based consultant who was wearing the “tsar” crown, culminated earlier this month in a Truman-like “buck stops here” statement .

“Do you want to know who the homeless tsar is?” Said Newsom, pounding index finger on stage. “I am the homeless tsar in the state of California.”

Well, good czars are hard to find. But that is partly because homelessness is a complex and difficult problem, with options that range from imperfect to limited at best. Some choices can get people off the street in the long run, but are expensive and time-consuming. Others can prevent people from becoming homeless in the first place, but are difficult to reach efficiently.

Poll after poll suggests that Californians want to do something about homelessness, ASAP. So we make you a temporary tsar. Here is a menu with high-profile “solutions”, assessed with expert input based on speed, costs and political feasibility. What would your combat plan be?

Option 1: Build much more permanent supportive housing

Alameda Point Collaborative runs 200 permanent supporting accommodation units in former US naval aircraft. (Photo by Anne Wernikoff for CalMatters)

What is it?

Subsidized apartments that ask people experiencing homelessness minimal rental rates, without limits on how long they can stay. Built by non-profit developers and paid for with public dollars, they ‘support’ residents with internal or visiting case managers who take tenants to health care appointments, show them how to use devices and connect them to work and safety net programs. Permanent supportive housing mainly helps the chronically homeless, who often have severe disabilities, such as serious mental illnesses, drug addiction and physical illnesses.

Costs: 💰💰💰💰 (expensive)

Independent research has consistently shown that permanent supportive housing is very effective in keeping chronically homeless people in, which saves on health care and law enforcement costs. But the upfront costs to build it are a lot, especially where it is most needed – for example, $ 500,000 per unit in Los Angeles. Newsom has recently pledged $ 750 million in new homeless financing for the entire state. If you’ve used all of that to build new permanent support properties in L.A., you get 1500 units. In Los Angeles County alone, nearly 16,000 were chronically homeless in 2019.

Speed: ⏳ ⏳ (relatively slow)

It takes one to three years in California to build this type of home. You can do a number of things to speed up the process, such as removing environmental assessments for new projects. But unless you buy a motel and convert it (more on this later), this will take a while.

Political support: 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 (Reasonably strong) Many homeless people argue for permanent supportive housing as the solution worth more dollars, and the governor and mayors of major cities often defend it. Neighbors may not like the idea of ​​new low-income homes in their block, but they hate it less than hiding places. But ask Mayor Eric Garcetti in Los Angeles how the costs and time for building new supporting houses play a political role. Once a rising star among Democrats with national ambitions, Garcetti has seen its popularity falter because a voter-approved $ 1.2 billion bond has generated only one unit after three years.

Option 2: Embrace “Right to shelter”

Amber Tanase greets her dog, Bandit, at the Sacramento Winter Triage Center in Sacramento, California, February 27, 2019.

What is it?

A legal obligation for every city and county in California to provide shelter beds for every person experiencing homelessness, and a legal obligation for homeless people to accept shelter when they are offered. Proponents of “right to shelter” cite the success of New York City in using the policy to bring its homeless population indoors – New York has a much smaller number of “unprotected” homeless people than California. Indignants claim that ‘right to shelter’ are simply warehouses experiencing homelessness and that permanent housing should be given priority in a world of finite resources.

Costs: 💰💰💰💰 (expensive)

There is no reliable estimate of what “right to shelter” would cost the entire state. But it’s not cheap for New York City, which spends nearly $ 2 billion a year on its collection system. California has a much larger homeless population than New York and should invest more in advance to build new shelters. The office of the non-partisan legislative analyst estimates that providing a bed in a shelter for every homeless person in the state would cost $ 2 to $ 3 billion annually – excluding the cost of new construction.

Speed: ⏳ ⏳ (relatively slow)

Building a shelter takes less time than permanent housing – if you can have neighbors and local elected officials unsubscribe. That’s a big if. Even progressive places such as San Francisco have seen attempts to build new shelters, blocked or delayed by lawsuits from neighborhood groups that are scared of crime and declining property values ​​when a shelter is placed nearby. In recent years, state laws have made it more difficult to bring these lawsuits.

Political support: 👍🏽 (weak)

No tons of support for this. The governor fears his costs, homeless people argue for fear of possible restrictions on civil liberties and cities and provinces would demand more money if they were forced to build new shelters. Speak about…

Option 3: follow cities that do not do enough

The mayor of Sacramento Darrell Steinberg, left, and the Los Angeles regulator, Mark Ridley-Thomas, are pushing for legal leverage to enforce action against homelessness. (Photo by Anne Wernikoff for CalMatters)

What is it?

Most of what California cities and counties do to tackle homelessness is voluntary; no state law punishes cities that make no progress in reducing the number of people sleeping on the streets. Newsom’s Board of Regional Homeless Advisers recommended that this be amended earlier this month, with a new “legally enforceable mandate” that would force municipalities and the state to take specific measures to end homelessness. A ‘designated civil servant’ can sue a city or province for failing to meet benchmarks for emergency centers and permanent housing, and a judge can then take control of the homeless initiatives of a local government.

Costs: 💰💰💰💰 (expensive)

Yes, we know that all options are expensive so far. For the sake of convenience, the Newsom Task Force has omitted how much a “legally enforceable mandate” could cost the state. But it’s not getting cheap. Cities and provinces will need extra resources to achieve the goals of the state, whatever they are. Those funds should probably also be annual and ongoing – something the governor hesitated to approve.

Speed: ⏳ ⏳ (relatively slow)

The Newsom Task Force was also ambiguous about how quickly the state should force cities to push back their homeless population, and only recommends an “aggressive but reasonable period of time.” the majority of the homeless population of its medium-sized city will be housed in five years. Not every local government may be equally ambitious and it will take time for the state to set up the legal system to make it work.

Political support: 👍🏽👍🏽 (mixed)

The idea has broad support, ranging from mayors from the big city to progressive advocates for homelessness to elected officials from a few smaller local governments. But to become a law, such a measure would require a two-thirds vote of both chambers in the legislature to be placed on the November vote, and then a majority of the state-wide votes. Democrats have a large majority in the legislature, but the chances would be complicated if cost-conscious cities and provinces are reducing.

Option 4: Focus on prevention

San Mateo County Legal Aid offers a weekly housing clinic at the Colma Civic Center for residents of the district. (Photo by Anne Wernikoff for CalMatters)

What is it?

Many cities in California have taken steps to move people from streets and shelters to safe, stable homes. But progress is hard to prove when, like in San Francisco, three people lose a safe place to live for every homeless person being housed. Participate in the many state and local programs designed to prevent people from becoming homeless: for example, help with emergency rent, or eviction or ‘superficial subsidies’ to prevent families in precarious housing situations from falling through the cracks.

Costs: 💰💰 (less expensive … but less efficient)

A call center in Chicago for people on the brink of homelessness distributed $ 3.7 million in prevention funds to nearly 3,000 households in 2018. A few hundred dollars in cash was often enough to prevent tenants from losing their house. But it is difficult to focus on those programs because it is difficult to know which low-income families have been able to avoid homeless people even without the help of money. Only a fraction of low-income Californians become homeless.

Speed: ⏳ ⏳ ⏳ ⏳ (relatively fast)

It is easier to expand assistance programs quickly than to build new homes.

Political support: 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 (strong)

Almost everyone is on board to do more to prevent people from becoming homeless. The real fight comes when finite financial resources are divided between prevention, shelter and permanent housing.

Option 5: convert more motels and SROs into homeless homes

The Abigail Hotel, previously a residential building with one resident in San Francico, is being converted into homeless homes. (Photo by Anne Wernikoff for CalMatters)

What is it?

Not all permanent housing and emergency shelter must be completely rebuilt. Local authorities can also buy existing homes – such as motels and single-person homes – and convert them into homeless homes. Or they can collaborate with motel owners to lease rooms or entire buildings. The state could encourage local governments to do more of this by changing grant criteria and amending state law.

Costs: 💰💰 (relatively cheap)

Buying and renovating an existing apartment building or motel is usually much cheaper than building a new one. New permanent housing units can be brought online for around half the cost of building new ones, according to Sharon Report from the Corporation for Supportive Housing. However, costs are rising – in particular SROs have been thrown away by private developers in recent years and converted into more expensive homes.

Speed: ⏳ ⏳ ⏳ (Relatively fast, if …)

The problem here is finding available properties. There are just not many motel owners with tons of empty units desperately looking for local governments to make offers. Local destination restrictions for motel conversions do not help. And if you start using public funds, you can’t just throw people into the street in an expired SRO – homeless homes have to meet certain standards. Motel and SRO conversions are a tool in the toolbox, but not a silver bullet.

Political support: 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 (strong)

A popular idea with fairly broad support and not very much opposition.

Option 6: “Special courts” for the homeless

A special homeless court could go to voters in the fall.

What is it?

Former state legislator Mike Gatto collects signatures to get the “California Compassionate Intervention Act” at the November vote. The initiative would accelerate the enforcement of “quality of life” crime, such as public intoxication and “intentionally disturbing others” on public transport, which are often ignored by the police or given priority. Those who have been arrested and convicted of such crimes and who appear to be suffering from drug addiction or mental illness are sentenced to a three-month or nearly a year drug rehabilitation program in a psychiatric hospital.

Costs: 💰💰💰 (relatively expensive)

An estimated $ 900 million a year, according to the office of the legislative analyst. Although it is possible, it can cost more.

Speed: ⏳ ⏳ ⏳ (Relatively fast, if …)

Unclear how long it would take to set up the alternative legal system, but in theory it could be January 1 law.

Political support: 👍🏽👍🏽 (mixed)

Although the author of the initiative insists that private polls show broad public support, many progressives in the state abhor it. Critics say it criminalises homelessness and poverty without attacking the core of the problem: a lack of affordable housing. It is also unclear what happens to a person who experiences homelessness after he has left the rehabilitation or a psychiatric institution.

Option 7: “Cabin communities” and small houses

A “cabin community” in Oakland. (Photo by Anne Wernikoff for CalMatters)

What is it?

Pioneers are pioneers in Oakland and offer small, stable-like buildings instead of tents. Two people can occupy a cabin at the same time and residents can take pets and their own belongings – something that many emergency shelters do not allow. Each community can accommodate around 40 people at a time, offer meals and toilets, and offer case managers who try to place residents in a longer-term home. In a variation, some cities have explored “small home villages” with 500 square feet per unit of living space.

Costs: 💰💰 (relatively cheap)

Cabin communities are cheap. According to budget documents analyzed by the Bay Area Council Economic Institute, cabin communities cost $ 5,000 per bed to build and $ 21,250 a year to work.

Speed: ⏳ ⏳ ⏳ (Relatively fast, if …)

Faster than building new emergency shelter or permanent housing. Oakland has set up four cabin communities within 15 months. But that assumes that land and resources are immediately available.

Political support: 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 (strong)

Lower costs, faster implementation, reduce visible homelessness – what is not fun? Proponents of homelessness say that while cabin communities can help, they are an emergency solution, not a long-term solution.

Option 8: Build many more ‘extremely low-income’ homes

Proposed affordable Habitat for Humanity housing project in Redwood City.

What is it?

Housing for very poor Californians, heavily subsidized by public dollars. These usually look like apartment buildings, but do not include case managers or wrap-around services for people with mental disorders or physical disabilities. According to the not-for-profit California Housing Partnership, 1.3 million Californian tenant families are considered “extremely low incomes,” yielding less than $ 25,000 a year. They compete for less than 300,000 affordable and available rental properties.

Costs: 💰💰💰💰 (expensive)

Expensive if you want to tackle the problem in detail. The office of the non-partisan legislative analyst estimates that it would cost $ 15-30 billion annually to build new homes for every low-income Californian who needs it. If you focus on the ones at the bottom of the income ladder, those costs will be lower, but the price tag will remain expensive.

Speed: ⏳ (slow)

Building new homes takes time. Building subsidized, low-income homes usually takes even longer because non-profit developers have to cram together disparate funding sources before setting up a viable project, a process that often takes years. A tsar for homelessness may insist here and there for some policy adjustments to speed things up, but this will not happen overnight.

Political support: 👍🏽👍🏽 (mixed)

Most homeless experts and proponents agree that building low-income homes is one of the best long-term prevention strategies for homelessness. Voters usually agree and have approved billions of affordable housing bonds at state and local level in recent years. But the persistent dollars needed to solve the magnitude of the problem make this politically difficult.

Option 9: Tax on empty houses

Moms 4 Housing members Sharena Thomas, left, Misty Cross, Dominique Walker and Tolani King meet the press outside the house they occupy in Oakland, on Friday, January 10, 2020. (Photo by Ray Chavez / Bay Area News Group)

What is it?

A group of homeless mothers from Oakland made national headlines when they owned an empty house with a house pin. Social justice organizations have been lobbying for years to turn vacant homes into homeless homes, citing the cruel irony of luxury units that remain tenant-free while people sleep on the streets.

An option would be to levy a special tax on vacant units to insure homes for the homeless. Non-profit developers and community land trusts may also have the right of first refusal for property auctioned after foreclosure. A universal property register can be created, so that each landlord must report whether his unit is occupied.

Costs: 💰💰? (Relatively cheap but …)

This really depends on how vacant properties are punished, how much a city has and how many can legally be converted into homeless homes. Introducing a tax would be easy, but local governments still have to certify the occupation. And it’s not a silver bullet. Cities such as Vancouver and Washington D.C. have adopted vacancy taxes, but homelessness remains a problem.

Speed: ⏳ (relatively fast but ..)

It again depends on the plan for the home. A vacancy tax can be approved quickly, but it can take time to make vacant real estate habitable.

Political support: 👍🏽👍🏽 (mixed)

Tenant rights groups and anti-gentrification activists adore this idea. Not so popular with moderates, landlords or anyone who owns a vacation home.

Option 10: do nothing

Will, who only gave his first name, panhandles on the sidewalk across the street from LAC + USC Medical Center. (Photo by Anne Wernikoff for CalMatters)

What is it?

The status quo. No extra state resources other than what we currently spend, no major policy changes, no voting initiatives … nada.

Costs: 💰💰💰💰💰 (very expensive)

Many of your options as a tsar for homelessness have high price tags. But keep in mind that homelessness is already extracting billions of dollars from the state treasury and the local treasury at indirect costs. The state does not have a total for how much homelessness affects public health, law enforcement, park and street maintenance … but it is a lot. A study estimated that Santa Clara County alone spent half a billion dollars a year on indirect costs associated with homelessness, such as emergency visits and court fees. Not to mention the costs of lost property, tourism and other private sectors.

Political support: 👎🏽 (not much)

Californian voters want to solve this problem in one way or another. In a recent non-partisan poll, Californians have identified homelessness as the main issue facing Newsom and state legislators this year – more important than the economy or the environment or healthcare. No pressure, czar.

