YouTuber meticulously organizes the sounds of his baby in the Thunderstruck from AC / DC - Kerrang!

advertisement

Aging offers a very strange spark of creativity. Certainly there is how your new child gives you a wonderful insight into the world and how deep the human heart can go – that whole thing. But after a few months of non-stop ass wiping and thigh pinching, cabin fever occurs that can lead to a certain creative expression of dr. Frankenstein level. An example: a YouTuber recently posted a video in which he uses the sounds his baby makes to perform the AC / DC Thunderstruck.

As you will see in the video below, YouTuber Matt MacMillan took a whole year of footage of his son Ryan who chose, laughed, sneezed and made all the other sweet sounds that small children make (at least from their mouths). He then split them together to have Ryan perform his own small version of the high-octane AC / DC hit, complete with Ryan’s sneezes that produced cymbal hits. The result is an exercise in madness, but one that we cannot help but always keep on guarding.

READ THIS: The 12 best metal songs for karaoke

advertisement

Watch how Baby Ryan Thunderstruck ‘sings’ below. And although you may think the intro is the cool part, stay with it – the chorus and the ending are mostly hilarious:

advertisement