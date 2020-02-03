Advertisement

His cousin learned the secret from YouTube.



A nine-year-old boy named Timothy Prather from the USA, who learned secretly from YouTube, saved his three-year-old cousin Connor from suffocation last week.

The Heimlich technique includes abdominal bumps to help a person suffocating. Timothy Prater had seen it in YouTube videos. When Prater’s cousin started stamping and holding her neck, Timothy knew exactly what to do.

Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube, shared his story on Twitter on Monday, writing, “An important reminder that YouTube contains many valuable short instructional videos, including what to do if someone suffocates.”

Aside from the YouTube CEO, many other Twitterati flooded social media with their reactions.

One user wrote, “Thank you for this platform. It helps people every day.”

Another wrote: “Awww! This is such an inspiring story.”

“But wait … did the video hurt COPPA?” asked a user.

Another post read: “If you don’t know the Heimlich maneuver, learn it! I have used it three times to rescue victims of suffocation, and it is easy to learn and use as long as the person is not much taller than you. Don is not ignorant like the grandparents who came close to a life of regret. “

