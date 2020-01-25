YouTube star Brittani Boren Leach shares tragic photo of the baby crew

advertisement

YouTube star Brittani Boren Leach

shared one of the last photos of her baby, crew, in the hospital before he died on December 31.

The 29-year-old mother, who was devastated, took a black and white photo of the cradle of the 3-month-old boy when she was sitting on a bed surrounded by medical equipment.

Showing her heartbreak to her 918,000 Instagram followers, she expressed anger and hope after the baby’s sad death.

“I can usually keep my emotions in check during the day because I can easily distract myself. But in the evening they hit me hardest, ”she wrote in a caption on the haunting photo she shared on January 23.

“I’m really sick of being a part of this stupid club that nobody wants to be in,” she wrote when the month of Crew’s death came closer.

She noted that a volunteer “offered to come to the hospital at 10pm to take some final photos before saying our last” See you later “the next day.”

“I want to say so much. Our lives have been documented on YouTube for over three years and I have always spoken openly here on Instagram about motherhood. It is only natural for me to express my feelings and grieve openly, ”she said.

The grieving mother hit critics who attacked her family after the baby’s tragic death.

“I think I’m trying to say that if you NEVER open your child outside OR doors forever, hold your lifeless child’s body in your arms, or feel the deep dark hole a child leaves when they lose a child … Then all the rude passive aggressive comments you leave are of something very sick in you and I will pray for you, ”she wrote.

Boren Leach continued: “The tone of this post may sound angry, and to the extent that I think I have the right, it is a stage of grief, they say.”

Radar readers know that crew were taken to the hospital after being passed out after a nap on Christmas Day 2019.

Doctors could not save the small child, but they donated his organs to two children.

Scroll through the gallery to see how Brittani and her family have shared their lives since their baby’s painful death.

