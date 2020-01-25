YouTube rises, Call of Duty & OverWatch League will stream exclusively under a new contract with Activision | The latest hip hop news, music and media

advertisement

Searching for a competition with other streaming platforms in the gaming world, YouTube Gaming has reached a new level thanks to the exclusive multi-year partnership agreement between Google and Activision Blizzard.

As part of the multi-year contract, Activision Blizzard will now use Google Cloud as their preferred provider to improve game hosting and other technical requirements. YouTube also has exclusive streaming rights to broadcast the video game developer’s Esports features, such as the upcoming Overwatch League season, the Call of Duty League, which officially starts today (January 24), Hearthstone Esports and more.

advertisement

YouTube was looking for a win in the game streaming world. Since launching YouTube Gaming in 2015, the world’s largest video site has struggled to keep up with the streaming giant Twitch. Things looked so bleak that the company decided to discontinue its standalone YouTube gaming app because viewers triggered “confusion” and replaced it with a “game-oriented hun” on its website.

Google Cloud said in a press release about the decision to partner with Activision Blizzard, Sunil Rayan, Head of Gaming,

“We have worked closely with Activision Blizzard on mobile titles in recent years to improve analytics and the overall gaming experience. We are excited to expand our business relationship now and help shape one of the largest and most respected game developers in the world. “

Activision Blizzard Esports CEO Pete Vlastelica added:

“This is an exciting year for Activision Blizzard Esports as we set off for the opening season of the Call of Duty League and our first season of homeworks for the Overwatch League around the world. Our mission is to deliver high quality, competitive entertainment that our fans can watch worldwide, live or on demand, and to celebrate our players as the superstars they are. This partnership will help us deliver on this promise on new levels by combining our passionate fan and player communities with YouTube’s powerful content platform and exciting story of supporting next generation entertainment. “

The announcement was criticized on Twitter. Here are some of the answers:

Overwatch League at YouTube games this year instead of twitching raises a big question:

– First of all, wherever I watch it for as long as possible, but

-How much did YT pay for broadcasting rights? Less or more than the $ 90 million twitch?

-If less, OWL could be in big trouble …

– Anchor (@OW_Anchor) January 24, 2020

Regardless of how they feel, this is a win for YouTube Gaming, whether it closes the big gap between themselves and Twitch, which remains the primary goal for Fortnite streamers and Microsoft’s mixer, thanks to the landing of Ninja is advancing. Only time will tell.

–

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

advertisement