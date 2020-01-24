advertisement

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – Maybe 38-year-old Serena Williams might one day win the 24th Grand Slam title.

And maybe Coco Gauff, who is only 15 years old, will never win her first big championship.

advertisement

What was certain, however, was that a generation change was heralded on Friday at the Australian Open, with a pair of monumentally significant results from the third round in the same stadium: a surprising defeat by Williams in the first week, then a historic victory by Gauff.

Williams initially stopped the course for her earliest departure at Melbourne Park in 14 years, a 6: 4, 6: 7 (2), 7: 5 loss to the 27th seeded Wang Qiang from China. Williams was three years away from the slam trophies.

“I am far too old to play like this at this stage of my career,” said Williams. “Definitely train tomorrow, first and foremost – to make sure I don’t do it again.”

Gauff also planned a training session for Saturday, but hers should prepare for a game in the fourth round.

That’s because 67-year-old Gauff has taken the final step in her rapid advancement and, as the youngest player in the professional era, defeated the defending champion of the Australian Open, who beat former No. 1 Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6- Defeated 4.

It was only when the last point was played that the supernaturally balanced Gauff became a typical teenager who made fun of himself, “taking a selfie for Instagram” with Rod Laver, the eleven times master, after whom the main stadium of the tournament is named want.

“Honestly, what is my life like? Oh, my goodness! Gauff said to the crowd. “Two years ago I lost the first round in the juniors and now I’m here. That’s crazy.”

It is certainly remarkable.

With a booming serve, a first-class backhand and a winning mentality, Gauff reversed the result when she first went online with Osaka, a former number 1 who already had two major titles at the age of 22.

When they played against each other at the US Open last September, Osaka won in two sets and then consoled Gauff to encourage them to speak to the audience who moved after her.

A reminder of how young Gauff is: Most of the participants in this year’s Junior Australian Open are older than them.

Another: She takes online courses and says she has been given permission to do her homework late, “taking into account the circumstances.”

Another: She does not yet have an official driving license and is at the wheel with a learning permit.

But take a tennis racket in your hand and step out of the way: Gauff is 8-2 in her up-and-coming Grand Slam career, three of them against women with several big titles.

Williams vs. Wang was also a rematch of Flushing Meadows last season – and the reverse result happened to them too. At the US Open, Williams won 6-0, 6-1 in 44 minutes.

Wang admitted that she was asked to spend more time in the gym so that she could give her punches more momentum.

“I always thought that one day I could do it,” said Wang, laughing. “I didn’t know which day.”

Like Wang, Gauff was much better on Friday than in New York. Gauff’s improvement was evident in her serve – she brought 15 of her first 16 serve into play – and her consistency.

Gauff declared himself calmer for this match.

“That,” she decided, “made the difference.”

Letting Osaka make the mistakes, a total of 30 casual mistakes, compared to 17 for Gauff.

This made Gauff the youngest player to beat a top 5 opponent in a women’s tour level match since Jennifer Capriati did it in 1991 at the age of 15.

“You don’t want to lose against a 15 year old, you know?” Said Osaka.

Naomi, could you have done something different?

“Put the ball on the field,” came the answer.

Williams had similar problems, and although she shifted from a massive deficit to a balanced level, she couldn’t do what was required in the late stages.

Except for the last chance that felt like it, Williams prevailed with a cross-court forehand winner to score a 24-bar point. Then she raised her arms, held this solemn pose, and looked over at her guest box.

In her sixth attempt, she finally managed to convert a breakpoint against Wang after 1½ hours of action. Soon enough they went to a third set and it seemed that the comeback was beginning.

It turned out that Williams only delayed a surprising defeat.

Williams was so hard in the toughest moments in so many years that he broke away.

Since she won the # 23 Championship at the 2017 Australian Open during her pregnancy, Williams has not contributed to her grand total.

She played in four major finals in the past two seasons and lost each one.

Williams has seven trophies at the Australian Open and had already lost in the third round in none of the highly competitive Grand Slam tournaments – in Melbourne or at the US Open – since he started in 2006.

This was the first Grand Slam tournament in eleven years where each of the ten best-mated women reached the third round. Who would have thought Williams would be the first to lose, followed shortly after by Osaka No. 3?

Williams was only ranked 8th since she has rarely participated in competitions since her absence from the tour when she had a baby in September 2017.

She started 2020 well enough and this month in Auckland, New Zealand, won a hard court tuning title for her first trophy of all kinds in three years – first as a mother.

But Williams was unable to bring that success to the Grand Slam level where it mattered most to her.

She started her press conference with the recognition of Wang, but criticized herself for not playing well enough to win.

“I didn’t return like Serena. Honestly, if we were just being honest with ourselves, I would have lost that match, ”said Williams. “I can’t play like that. I literally can’t do it again. It is unprofessional. That’s not cool.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,

advertisement