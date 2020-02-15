This music star has been off the radar for a while, only that he appears out of the blue with a new look and a new song. “Sun Mon Wed“That came just in time for Valentine’s Day … We will seriously miss his characteristic look, the Jerry Curl.

Mavin Records Korede Bello is the newest star on Accelerate TV‘S the cover,

In this interview, Korede Bello reveals why he was gone, what steps he took to reinvent his sound, and what to expect in 2020. “

On his music break

Where was I? I was close, never left, worked on my craft, reinvented myself, honed my skills and found out what really matters in this life.

Pressure from the fans to release a new song during the break

I was under a certain pressure to give my fans part of me because I see the authenticity. They write me a message every day to ask where I am. For me, life is all about community, and I’ve always tried to bring people together with my music. For this reason, I had a need to publish music for them.

Speaking of music: does Korede Bello sound different now?

My sound is my essence, my sound is in my meaning and by that I mean it’s not really about the sound, it’s more about what the sound expresses. My sound expresses joy, hope and love. I was never the type to be restricted from my first song “African Princess” to “Godwin”, these are different songs; None of these songs sound the same. I am not the type to be put in a box, as long as I need to express myself with a certain kind of sound, I will.

About future collaborations

I will do a lot of collaborations, especially with new cats because it feels good to attract people because I was attracted too. So I’m going to be looking for talented people that I can just make beautiful music with.

Watch the video below to get all the information from the interview.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SgKlbwKQjeE [/ embed]

Read the full interview at www.acceleratetv.com