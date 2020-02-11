If a President Trump is simply not enough …

“We just had the opportunity to testify to the 46th President of the United States.”

This is Brian Kilmeade, host of “Fox & Friends”, who closes the interview with Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday morning.

Trump Jr. downplayed the idea of ​​following in the current president’s footsteps, saying his particular focus was on the 2020 re-election campaign.

“If you look at the accomplishments, the things he could do despite unprecedented opposition, the things he could do … Right?” Said Trump Jr., referring to the older Trump and the 45th President. “Nothing but resistance … I love the direction this country is going”

Watch the full interview:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jaYcwpICam8 [/ embed]

Of course, the thought of Trump Jr. going to the White House is nothing new. In fact, GOP political strategist Rick Wilson predicted in a daily beast a few months ago that he was likely to achieve Republican nomination in 2024.

“There are three 2024 scenarios in which the Republicans pretend not to meet them, but which represent the further decline and overthrow of a once large party of conservative ideas,” he wrote. “First, there was evidence all along that the actual elementary school would be between Donald J. Trump Jr. and everyone else in 2024.”