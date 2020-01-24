advertisement

A mother wrote a sincere letter to her daughters when she started her last round of chemotherapy.

Maria Davies found a lump in her breast last June and was diagnosed with breast cancer just a few weeks later.

The mother of two has been treated to fight the disease since then and shares details of her trip in a private Facebook group.

This week, as she was preparing for her sixth and hopefully final round of chemotherapy, she decided to write an open letter to her precious daughters, nine-year-old Faith and four-year-old Skyla.

Maria shaved her head in October when treatment started

In it, she says how she could have started “a thousand worries”, but instead she will focus on the thank you.

“So the day is here, girl, chemotherapy number 6, mom’s last,” says Maria.

“I could start with 1,000 worries, but we haven’t chosen the past six months of clumping and medication, it selected me.

“Sometimes, children, we can turn a negative into a positive. That’s why I say THANKS instead of worries today.”

Maria shared a letter to her daughters on Facebook

The 38-year-old hairdresser then goes on the list of all the reasons why she would like to thank her daughters for how they helped her cope.

She says, “Thank you both for taking it all in your little minds. It’s a lot for your age.

“Thank you for letting me rest and coping with our new routine. (For now)

“Thanks for the days I can’t get up. You always come in and kiss me good night. Skyla, you always play as a nurse. It’s so nice to see.”

Maria with her partner Mark Haughton

Maria, who lives in Newton, Hyde, with the girls and partner Mark Haughton, 36, talks about the things she had to miss because of her treatment.

“Thank you for understanding that I didn’t do some things, but sometimes I tried too hard to participate,” she says.

“I didn’t do your birthday party, Faith, or I can’t take part in your competition on Saturday.” It’s okay, mom, we have a lot more, “you said.

“Thank you for understanding that there were many days. Christmas was shortened, but we had the best time in both cases.

“Thank you for understanding the different people who helped us.

“Thank you for making Mommy feel comfortable without hair and always telling me not to wear my wig. Mom, you’re poor, people don’t care.”

And she ends the letter, explaining why she’s going on and how she can’t wait for better times.

“Girl, you are my reason why … well, today is my last chemo and it will all return to normal life soon,” says Maria.

“I can’t wait to plan lots of fun times. Your mom will be back. So you can see how I could have apologized, but no, it’s thanks. I brought up the best xxxxx.”

Maria, whose post has drawn dozens of comments from well-wishers, told M.E.N.’s Manchester Family why she decided to write the letter.

She said, “I wanted people to see the real pain they can cause, and I wanted to give people so much positivity that they could hit them. It helped me so much mentally, the messages I got from Getting people to go through this or to have a family member who says I give them strength is a big reward for me. “

She hopes that sharing her trip will inspire other people to check themselves regardless of their age.

Maria before her illness

“There is an age for mammograms that is thousands below the recommended age, so check your breasts and act quickly if in doubt,” she said.

Maria still has to undergo surgery to remove her lymph nodes and then 16 rounds of radiation therapy, followed by Herceptin treatment until September.

But she is determined to stay positive and says the disease has given her a new outlook on life.

“I’m not putting my wig on now because this is the new me. The girl I see when I look back without hair is the new me for now,” she said.

“I just learned to love myself and to take a new look at life. It used to take me hours to get ready where I am now and not so much looking for others to make it look good. It’s me. ” Now happy in life, I see it in a whole new light. “

