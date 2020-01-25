Your guide to every episode

advertisement

If there are two words that best describe it Donny & Marie Variety show in the mid-1970s, it would probably be “Comfort Food”. The show could be silly and humorous, and yet it was a cozy thing to be entertained by the Brother and Sister Act Donny Osmond and Marie Osmond, joined by a number of personalities from the show business – a complete guide for everyone to follow shortly – who all had the same need: to entertain us.

In a way, the experience of Don Smith, Pop culture historian and editor, together with sister Erin, from the 90s Teenage Gang Debs (and something like an expert on Donny & Marie), which apparently reflects many of the young people who fell in love with this particular variety series when this genre had become a dying breed on television.

Gerald Smith / NBC / NBCU photo bank via Getty Images

advertisement

“I grew up in a neighborhood that was very similar to a baby boomer neighborhood, but I was Generation X,” Don explains. “You know, 10 or 15 years younger than everyone else, so I would watch a lot of of television because everyone else was in school when I was in elementary school. I didn’t actually notice that at the time, and I only noticed it when I started writing about television and reconnecting with people on Facebook, and we started talking about shows from the 1970s.

“If you look at this era, it did exist,” he continues The Waltons, The Brady Bunch, The Partridge Family, the Jackson 5 and the Osmonds. Only healthy concepts in the general sense; These big families that all worked together as a family. And in many ways, the Osmonds were really the “healthiest” of them all. When Donny & Marie We already knew about the Osmonds that were on The Andy Williams Show From around 1962 they made a barbershop quartet concept. That would have been the older brothers. Then they added Donny, Marie and Jimmy – the little children. But they didn’t play rock’n’roll at all, and in 1966 and 1967 they were really out of culture in many ways. Around 1969 the older brothers decided to start a band and in 1970 they recorded in Muscle Shoals – the famous southern recording studio – and developed a completely different rock sound that felt like it was in the early 1970s. But the early 70s were over in 1975 or 1976, so it didn’t really work. “

For details on the origins of Donny & Marie and much more, please scroll down.

Be sure to watch and subscribe to our Classic TV & Film podcast for interviews with your favorite stars!

advertisement