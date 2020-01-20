Your favorite stars arrive in style

advertisement

The awards season continues, with the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards in our rearview mirror, it’s time to tackle the 2020 SAG Awards – and of course all of your favorite stars who land on the red carpet.

On Sunday, January 19, many notable faces showed up in the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California to attract a few glances – and they ever did. Stars you might like Scarlett Johansson. Lupita Nyong’o. Glenn Close and even Leonardo Dicaprio came too much fanfare. The Once Upon A Time in Hollywood Star, 45, which was nominated for an outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role, will also appear Robert De Niro with the SAG Life Achievement Award.

“I’ve been a member of this union for over 50 years. It is an honor to receive this award from SAG-AFTRA, ”said the 76-year-old Irishman, who had previously been selected as the recipient for 2020. Leonardo and Robert shared the set in the 1993 This Boy’s Life and the 1996 Marvin’s Room. However, the famous actor is best known for his appearances in classics such as The Godfather Part 2, Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Goodfellas and others.

Robert is not the only lucky star to receive the SAG Life Achievement Award – other legends in the past have done that too. Everyone from Mary Tyler Moore to Dick Van Dyke to Lily Tomlin got wrapped up in the same award. Most recently MASH alum Alan Alda graced the SAG stage to accept the award.

“You know, it’s really hard to describe what it feels like to look for my fellow actors, colleagues and heroes and to welcome me up there,” said Alda, 83, during his acceptance speech in 2019. “It is an extraordinary feeling. “

“If we have the chance to act, it is at least in part our job to get into a character’s head and look for a way to see life from that person’s perspective,” he continued. “It could never be more urgent to see the world through someone else’s eyes. And when the culture is so divided, actors can at least help a little bit by doing what we do.”

