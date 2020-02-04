Advertisement

We are now a month in the new year and I often wonder if those who insist on banishing “toxic” people from their lives each year have successfully done so this year.

I went for a walk with a friend one day. We regularly go for walks together. I asked him about people in his “past life” if he was still in contact with them. For the most part, it wasn’t. Well, he asked me the same thing and it turns out that I am still in contact with a lot of people from high school, undergrad, etc. So of course I wanted to know why that’s the case with him. I inquired and he gave me an interesting answer.

He has worked on his personal development and has typically been exposed to “influencers” who suggest that as you get older, you should free yourself from friends who complain about you and surround yourself with only a few people who can take you higher. Hmm. The next question I joked was: “So one day you’ll say to me,” Akanna, I’m sorry I can’t go for a walk with you anymore because I think I’ve outgrown our friendship “?” Then he laughed and answered with “Who knows? It could happen.”

Ouch!

However, I have my reservations about wantonly cutting people off your life. I believe that you need people for almost everything, not least when you “get on”. And the more people you have in your life, the further you get.

However, it depends on the quality of the people, especially those who are closest to you. The ones in your inner circle. Your friends. So there is no denying that there will be a time when you are no longer compatible, friendship no longer makes sense, and all that remains is to cut it off.

But how do you know when it’s time for it?

If I asked you about the expected duration of your marriage, you would rightly answer “forever”. If I asked you how long you will be a sibling to your brother, you would say “forever”. If I asked you how long your parents should be your parents, the answer would be “forever” again. These relationships are not expected to be broken. We don’t just cut them off!

Even business relationships have defined timelines. When I ask you how long your relationship with your business partner is likely to last, answer correctly “as long as the business contract exists”. This can be 2 years, 5 years, 10 years or more. There is a clearly defined timeline that is usually included in the contract. This usually happens in relationships that you were not born into. There are contracts in which the expected duration of the relationships is set. For marriage it is forever. For companies it is as long as required.

What about friendship That is also a form of relationship. And it’s not one that you were born into. How long does a friendship last? If I asked you how long your friendship with someone is likely to last, how many years would you say?

Friendship is unique in the sense that it includes and deepens all other family and business relationships. A strong marriage builds on a deep friendship foundation. Some siblings get closer and develop a deep friendship with each other, while others simply don’t.

It is always nice to see that business partners become long-term friends, even if it is often disastrous when long-term friends decide to become business partners. The newly developed friendship deepens, sweetens and enriches the business deals on the one hand, while the newly founded business interferes and on the other hand destroys the friendship. But that’s just an aside.

So you can turn family members and business partners into friends. It is a step further in an even better relationship with these people. However, this friendship status can be canceled at any time and it will be difficult to be just a business partner or family member again. The loss of the friendship element deeply destroys an existing relationship and deeply enriches it.

But when do people stop being friends?

When it is no longer convenient to rest – like a friend moving out of your neighborhood – this is one of the most common reasons to end friendships. As the friendship comes to an end, it gradually gets out of sight. It is not intended. It just happens. How about the deliberate? What should you do to end a friendship on purpose?

Togetherness brings people together. They work in the same office, so they are initially employees and later develop a friendship. They support the same football team, so they are co-sponsors first and then become friends. You went to the same school and were first classmates before you became friends. The “common ground” brought you together, but it was not the common ground that made you friends. If not, you would have become good friends with every colleague, supporter and classmate you met.

Similarities make people acquaintances. They are common values ​​that make friends with these acquaintances. You will find later that you have some similar things in your hand that are very important to both of you. Perhaps you both value your beliefs or the idea of ​​family or hard work or being healthy. You saw something in each other that would force the other person to keep you on the right track to stay true to your values. They both moved in the same direction.

If this person suddenly no longer appreciates the same thing – maybe they are now a Philander than they used to think you were of the standard “one man, one woman”. Or they are now confused about what they believe in. Or they are becoming sluggish and constantly stressing the value of hard work – which you both thought was expensive before, then you should be concerned.

Chances are, something went terribly wrong in their lives, and that’s how they react. This is understandable and maybe you could help. However, there is a clear pattern that shows that this is who they are now and who they want to be. Once it becomes clear that they do not want to do anything about it and the shared values ​​that you once had no longer apply to you, it is time to rethink this friendship.

The mistake we always make is thinking that we should remain friends while we still have things in common. As long as we work in the same place, go to the same school, support the same team, we should continue to try to maintain friendship, even if we no longer value the same things. Sooner or later we will compromise our values ​​to maintain this friendship. It inevitably happens. Your “friend” is starting to complain to you.

At this point, these personal development “influencers” would tell you to cut them off! These friends who are complaining to you! And I would tell you if I asked you how long your friendship with someone is likely to last, your answer to me should be “As long as we still have common values. “Otherwise, just accept the awkwardness of being just friends again and make sure that what you have in common keeps you close to each other.

