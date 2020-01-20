Yount, Hyde and Barbour merge to form Woodcock & Associates

advertisement

Yount, Hyde and Barbour, a company in Winchester, Virginia, acquires Woodcock & Associates, PC in Fredericksburg, Virginia, strengthening YHB’s expertise in the construction industry.

The combination is part of the strategic strengthening of YHB’s key industry niches. “Woodcock & Associates has been an invaluable resource for clients in the construction industry since its inception,” said Scott Moulden, managing partner of YHB, on Friday in a statement. “We expect the skills of the Woodcock team to strengthen our rapidly growing niche in the construction industry.”

The deal will add two partners and 12 professional staff to YHB, including 30 partners and 170 employees. YHB took 13th place Accounting todayList of Regional Leaders 2019 for the top companies in the capital region. Financial details have not been released. YHB had annual sales of $ 27.9 million and Woodcock had annual sales of $ 1.8 million. The merger will make Woodcock’s Fredericksburg office the eighth location for YHB in Virginia.

advertisement

Woodcock & Associates has been providing expertise in the construction industry in the Greater Washington-Richmond corridor since 2000. Services include assurance, management advisory and outsourced CFO services.

“Both YHB and Woodcock have had a friendly relationship for many years,” said managing partner and president of Woodcock & Associates, Jeanette Woodcock, in a statement. “We knew the quality of the work and the relational approach they took to deliver customer service. In addition, YHB is spread across multiple regions and has offices that give us access to new markets. This gives our team additional resources and specializations, which we see as the enormous combined strength of the merger. ”

advertisement