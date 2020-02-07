John David Newell

A problematic young person living in the villages was sentenced to a severe prison term after skipping an anger management class last year.

John David Newell, 22, from 1701 Hilton Head Blvd. on the historic side of the villages, was sentenced to 150 days in prison after his parole was revoked a month before the Lake County Court. The time behind bars costs him $ 50 a day.

Newell has been in prison since November 23 after allegedly threatening his child’s mother with a butcher knife during a clash on the historic side of the villages. Last year Newell was sentenced to 12 hours of anger management training after leaving the same woman with a bloody nose in an argument that also occurred on the historical side.

However, Newell did not appear in the anger management courses, did not do 25 hours of community service, and did not seek drug / alcohol / mental evaluation.

In 2016, Newell was arrested after also damaging his uncle’s golf cart on the historic side of the villages.