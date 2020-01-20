Young Slipknot fan to drum viral air on recent show - Kerrang!

A five-year-old drummer has become viral for his incredible Slipknot air drum skills.
The video, originally shared on Twitter, has been viewed almost 6 million times and retweeted more than 72,000 times.
“This little kid is 5 years old and hasn’t missed a beat all night. So sick!” Said Ronnie Young, who posted the clip.
The video shows young Maggot hammering someone’s shoulders on his air drums to Psychosocial during a recent British show.
Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg also shared the clip with the message “My MAN 🤘🏻🥁🤘🏻🥁🤘🏻”.
The five-year-old has been identified as Caleb H, whose Twitter bio says “a crazy 5-year-old drummer who has been playing since the age of 2,” and is a big fan of Slipknot, Foo Fighters and Evanescence.
Jay has also contacted SJC Drums on Twitter to try and get Caleb to a new snare drum. The internet is actually a nice place, sometimes.
Slipknot is currently touring the UK as part of their European We Are Not Your Kind tour. Buy your tickets here.
