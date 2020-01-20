Young Slipknot fan to drum viral air on recent show - Kerrang!

advertisement

A five-year-old drummer has become viral for his incredible Slipknot air drum skills.

The video, originally shared on Twitter, has been viewed almost 6 million times and retweeted more than 72,000 times.

“This little kid is 5 years old and hasn’t missed a beat all night. So sick!” Said Ronnie Young, who posted the clip.

advertisement

The video shows young Maggot hammering someone’s shoulders on his air drums to Psychosocial during a recent British show.

Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg also shared the clip with the message “My MAN 🤘🏻🥁🤘🏻🥁🤘🏻”.

READ THIS: On photos: Slipknot starts their UK tour in Manchester

The five-year-old has been identified as Caleb H, whose Twitter bio says “a crazy 5-year-old drummer who has been playing since the age of 2,” and is a big fan of Slipknot, Foo Fighters and Evanescence.

Jay has also contacted SJC Drums on Twitter to try and get Caleb to a new snare drum. The internet is actually a nice place, sometimes.

Slipknot is currently touring the UK as part of their European We Are Not Your Kind tour. Buy your tickets here.

Slipknot tour 2020

January

20 Sheffield, United Kingdom – Flydsa Arena

21 Nottingham, United Kingdom – Motorpoint Arena

22 Cardiff, United Kingdom – Motorpoint Arena

24 Birmingham, United Kingdom – Birmingham Arena

25 London, United Kingdom – The O2

28 Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

29 Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

30 Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena

February

01 Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Rockhal

02 Lyon, France – Halle Tony Garnier

04 Budapest, Hungary – Sport arena

06 Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena

08 Stuttgart, Germany – Hanns Martin Schleyer Halle

09 Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

11 Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

12 Zurich, Switzerland – Hall Stadium

14 Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

16 Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena

17 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

18 Dortmund, Germany – Westfalenhalle

20 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

21 Stockholm, Sweden – Ericsson Globe

22 Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena

24 Helsinki, Finland – Hartwall Arena

March

20 Tokyo, Japan – Knotfest Japan

21 Tokyo, Japan – Knotfest Japan

24 Singapore – Singapore Rockfest

27 Jakarta, Indonesia – Hammersonic festival

29 Manila, Phillipines – Amoranto stadium

July

31 Cologne, Germany – Stadium

August

01 Wacken, Germany – Wacken Open Air

07 Berlin, Germany – Waldbühne

10 Barcelona, ​​Spain – Knotfest at Sea

22 Milton Keynes, United Kingdom – Knotfest UK

advertisement