ATLANTA (AP) – Trae Young had 48 points and 13 assists, John Collins added 32 points and 16 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks defeated the New York Knicks 140-135 in two overtime hours on Sunday night.

It was the ninth time Young has scored at least 40 goals this season, the second best in the NBA. The first-time all-star hit all 16 of his free throws and threw six 3-point points to his knees.

Julius Randle ended the tournament with 35 points and 18 rebounds and Reggie Bullock scored 21 points for New York. The Knicks played their third game in four nights, falling back to 17-37 after losing to them in the fourth game at 16. They ran at eight in the first overtime hours before leaving the Hawks behind.

Young, who forced a draw with two free throws at the end of the first extra time, hit two free throws in a row to give the Hawks, who started the night with the second worst record in the Eastern Conference, a 130-point win. 128 lead early in the second extension. Atlanta called timeout after 13 seconds and Young followed with two more free throws to score 138-133.

Randle hit two free throws to force a 116 draw, but he and Young both missed the runner-up runner-up to force overtime.

The Knicks were 15 points ahead of Bobby Portis’ pull-up jumper at the start of the second round. New York ended the half with a 63: 61 lead.

Knicks: F Maurice Harkless, who was taken over by the Los Angeles Clippers last Thursday, had an illness and missed his second game in a row. … Randle had his fifth 30-point game this season, his first with the team. … Wayne Ellington has scored 17, 12 and 15 points in the last three games. … New York beat the Hawks 143: 120 at home when the teams last competed on December 17th. This was the club’s greatest offensive performance since November 11, 1980. Rookie RJ Barrett scored 27 points in a 10v13 shootout. This time he had five points.

Hawks; Young (right ankle bruise) and Hunter (left ankle sprain) were on the pre-game injury list. C Clint Capela (bruise on the right heel), DeAndre ‘Bembry (neuritis on the right hand), F Cam Reddish (concussion) and F-C Skal Labissiere (cartilage on the left knee) failed.

Randle, with his 22nd double-double this season, and Collins both scored 20 goals in the first half. Randle had 10 rebounds. Collins had six.

Capela, who was taken over by Houston last Wednesday, plans to make his Atlanta debut as soon as the all-star break ends on February 20, but coach Lloyd Pierce said the team won’t rush him. Atlanta wants him to be healthy before he plays.

Either way, Capela is looking forward to playing with Young after spending so much of his career with Rockets star James Harden.

“(Young) brings a lot of rhythm to the offensive,” said Capela. “It’s definitely the way I like to play. We should definitely be able to do something together.”

Capella wasn’t particularly surprised by the deal because “that’s what Houston is doing,” he said.

“I know that only I and James have been left since I was there,” said Capella. “I was ready for it. In my six years there I felt more like a beginner. Here I feel like a veterinarian.”

Knicks: hosts Washington on Wednesday.

Hawks: In Orlando on Monday.

