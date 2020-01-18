advertisement

Detroit Pistons (15-27, ninth in the Eastern Conference) versus Atlanta Hawks (10-32, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7 p.m. European summer time

LINE: piston -2; over / under is 227

The bottom line: Trae Young leads Atlanta in a matchup against Detroit. He currently ranks third in the league with an average of 29.2 points per game.

The Hawks are 5-21 against conference opponents. Atlanta gave 117 points to opponents and was surpassed by 9.3 points per game.

The Pistons lost to opponents of the Eastern Conference 11-20. Detroit averages 42.2 rebounds per game and 4-15 if opponents win the rebound fight.

The Pistons won the last meeting between these two teams between 128 and 103 on November 22nd. Blake Griffin scored 24 points to help Detroit win.

TOP PERFORMER: Young scored an average of 29.2 points and 4.5 rebounds in the Hawks. John Collins has an average of 8.6 rebounds and added 15.7 points per game in their last 10 games for Atlanta.

Andre Drummond shot 53.1 percent and averaged 17.3 points for the pistons. Derrick Rose averaged 22.4 points and 2.8 rebounds in the last 10 games for Detroit while he shot 53.3 percent.

LAST 10 MATCHES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 106.5 points, 43.9 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.3 steals and six blocks per game, while 43.9 percent are shot off the field. Your opponents have an average of 112.3 points on 45.3 percent shooting.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 106.4 points, 42.2 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 9.2 steals and five blocks per game, while 45.6 percent are shot out of the field. Your opponents have an average of 113.2 points on 48.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: Chandler Parsons: day after day (concussion), Alex Len: day after day (back), Jabari Parker: out (shoulder).

Piston: Blake Griffin: out (knee), Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Luke Kennard: out (knee), Reggie Jackson: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using Data Skrive technology and Sportradar data.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

