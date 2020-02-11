The list

February 11, 2020

Sara García, Hazel Adie and Alison Frater, who can be found in Manipulate’s new criticism program, comment on some of the highlights of the festival of visual theater

With the aim of encouraging young and aspiring writers to engage in visual theater, this year’s Manipulate Festival launched a new program for young critics that offered one-day free tickets with shows and financial support for lunch and travel expenses. Puppet Animation Scotland has worked hard over the past decade to promote the Scottish visual theater community at their annual festival. With their new program for young critics, they intend to do the same with the wider critical community.

Sara García, Hazel Adie and Alison Frater not only saw different shows over the course of the day, but were also invited to talk to journalists and artists at the festival to get a unique insight into manipulations and how the festival went. Read on to find out what the young critics think of their selected shows.

Hazel Adie on travel, lamp, tattoo temple and Ma Biche et Mon Lapin

As a newcomer to Manipulate Festival, I’m so glad to have discovered this wonderful explosion of a festival that has been right in front of me for far too long. I spent my time running from one show to the next and seeing six over the course of a day. My favorite activity at Manipulate is the variety of shows on offer. from the deeply felt and emotional Remember by Nunah Theater – a piece that focuses on the unreliability of memory (presented at the festival as a work in progress) – to the playful and cheeky Finger Fatale by Ella Mackay, in which a woman is so Performs convincingly With her own hand to live as a figure, the audience has to laugh at the slippery interplay between her and her own hand.

Half of the shows I saw on Saturday were shown in rooms that were completely different from their norm, and everyone was well advised to adapt to their new surroundings. Both Journey and Lamp, presented by Swallow the Sea, are usually performed in a tiny caravan. The adaptation of both pieces to a changing room for men meant an increase in the number of spectators from about four to over ten. Because of the large space around the shadow screen that the performer used, a special kaleidoscopic effect, skillfully created with a flashlight and a piece of sequin fabric, spanned the borders of the screen and the surrounding walls that contributed to the breaking of the screen between performance and audience, which further integrates you into the story.

During the festival I had the opportunity to speak to Emma Brierley, who was with Manipulate with her show Temple of the Tattie. Brierley is also a founding member of Swallow the Sea. We talked about the challenges of moving a show that was originally created for indoor use outdoors. Temple of the Tattie is heavily dependent on audience interaction. When they’re outside, people can watch for a while before deciding whether to join. They queue up and watch the people in front of them and can also change their minds before they reach the front. Indoors, this is a potential difficulty for those who don’t know what to expect and may hesitate from the start. Despite this additional challenge and uncertainty, I enjoyed my time in the temple of this cultivation project.

This review would not be complete without mentioning Collectif Aïe Aïe Aïes Ma Biche and Mon Lapin, a difficult to describe, wonderfully observable ode to the strange but wonderful powers of love and attraction. As someone with admittedly limited knowledge of puppetry, this performance completely changed my perception of what puppetry could be. Two incredibly funny performances by Charlotte Blin and Julien Mellano bring a world to life in which couples come together to a ballet of manipulated objects. I never thought that encircling a napkin ring with a napkin would feel sexually explicit, but the wonderful interplay of musical notes and perfectly choreographed performance takes you straight into the world of these worldly objects and you really embody them.

From now on, I will sing the praise of manipulations to everyone who listens. I was busy with the work that I would normally not have been looking for and I am glad I did. It is a carefully curated series of creative and original works, the perfect place to take a risk and see something that you are usually afraid of. You will probably be pleasantly surprised.

Twa Pirate Quines / Credit: Fiona Oliver-Larkin

Sara García on Shadowbird, Twa Pirate Quines and Heartsore

There is only one customer left in the pub. An old man from staff welcomes the audience as they find their place. Leaning against the bar, he seems to have drunk more than his tiny body can take. This is Shadowbird, and Mary and David Grieve give us a glimpse of the pronounced nostalgia that so much music from Tom Waits contains.

With the glass on his hand, the air sailor reminds us of the day when he had to say goodbye to someone who might otherwise have been the love of his life. The set is dreamy and built so that the floor turns into water and the water into a window to an outside world. The two interpreters use an intense light and an impressive soundscape to take the audience into the past and present of their central character.

In addition to the originality of the story, the relationship between the two puppeteers that emerged during the performance raised the wish that it could last for the rest of the evening. If you missed her this time, you should keep an eye on this talented family of puppeteers in the future.

In addition to Shadowbird, the first show I attended was Twa Pirate Quines by Fiona Oliver-Larkin, a shadow play about Anne Bonny and Mary Read, the two famous female pirates of the Golden Age. Without a spoken word, Larkin tells this version of the story with the help of a strong poetic imagination. These images take time to develop and, as a result, the pace can slow down at certain points. Overall, the performance immerses the audience in a mythical Caribbean love story.

Another solo performance, Island Home, by Slovakian puppeteer Katarina Cakova, used storytelling, theater, puppet, pop-up and installation elements to tell a short story about leaving (or leaving) and searching after finding his place in the world. Despite the universality of this subject, the lack of emotion in Cakova’s story can put the audience into a trance in which Cakova’s voice eventually disappears. The beauty of her dolls and the symbolic power of some pictures, such as the sea guards who collect abandoned bodies with their nets, almost make up for the overuse of tiny objects. For a short-sighted person like me, however, another reason to give up the thread of her story was to narrow my eyes.

Heartsore, the only non-puppet show I saw that day, was invented by Petre Dobre during a stay in 2019 as a director’s intern at the Macrobert Arts Center. Dobre and Irina Vartopeanu follow the ups and downs of a couple through physical theater and dance. This story of lost love on a beach serves as a pretext for Dobre to demonstrate his great talent in physical theater and dance. He is able to channel the winds even when the waves start to pull his body into a sea of ​​melancholy. We also believe in the wall that surrounds him as he tries to leave the dreamy place, which at some point is no longer idyllic. The story could mean telling us more about how love ended instead of just bumping into the aftermath of the breakup and perhaps offering more of Vartopeanus performative skills. In any case, Heartsore is a living exploration of the feeling of desolation that is realized in its physical form.

Remind / Credit: Sarah Smart

Alison Frater at Remember

Nunah is a theater group based in Dundee that produces works that are tailored to explore specific topics or a specific space. I was known for his thought-provoking and emotional work, and I was lucky enough to be able to attend their performance of Remember, which they presented at the Manipulate Festival. Remember’s premise is how unreliable our memory can be and how confusing and fearful we can feel when we can’t remember different things.

From the beginning of this performance, I was completely immersed in the show and the atmosphere created by the actors, so that I got goose bumps as soon as the first actor came on stage. The dynamics of the movement were spectacular to watch and it was very difficult to focus on just one aspect as the work had a slightly chaotic energy. Most of the choreography came from movements that could be associated with feeling fearful or desperate, and the way these naturalistic gestures were used as stimuli for more choreography was incredibly clever and definitely contributed to the overall emotional journey of this Characters at. The audience was also used very effectively during this show. As soon as the first actress entered the room, she asked us questions and immediately caught everyone’s attention. The questions asked to the audience are those that people around the world are asked every day, and the choice to ask these questions on this show made the actor accessible to the audience and made the content extremely understandable. As a viewer, you just wanted to help this woman so that she doesn’t get so disturbed, and so you understood not only the character, but also your own emotional reaction.

Another factor that came into play during this performance was breathing work. This piece contained very little text, so breathing work was an excellent substitute for text as it was much more daunting to listen and convey how the characters felt. It also increases the emotional depth of the movement and triggers a greater response from the audience as it makes the actor much more vulnerable as he only relies on his breath to tell the story. This was a brave decision that definitely paid off as it also created a close connection between the actors and the audience.

In addition, the music used was powerful and complemented the action taking place on the stage. With each of the songs I used, I felt uncomfortable due to the volume and the repeatability of the score. Again, this component has brought out the atmosphere and world of the game and what the characters were experiencing well.

Overall, this show was extremely chilled, visceral and unforgettable. I found the content understandable and the show as a whole was authentic. Nunah set about doing theater on certain topics, and I feel that they were really successful with Remember, focusing on how unreliable memory can be.

