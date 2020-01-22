Young and the restless spoilers: Theo nudges Kyle

advertisement

The young and restless fans aren’t particularly surprised this week. Kyle should probably have hit Theo months ago. Things should have been different a long time ago. But then a lot happens that doesn’t make sense to anyone, including the fact that Phyllis is so against Abby and Chance because she wants him. She did everything to sabotage what they were working on in relation to their dating situation, and that was it. Amanda assumed that Elena and Nate were in the middle of something very special, but we don’t see it. Nikki and Victor are planning a celebration, and we like that too. Nikki’s announcement shocked a lot of people, but she likes that too. She likes to be a woman who makes bold decisions and changes the game for so many. She is also good at it.

Victor is putting his own plan into action and this is another situation that does not shock us. He is a man who has a lot to do in his life and he is not someone who has a lot to do if he doesn’t focus on it. Elena and Amanda will find each other and be nice to each other, but we don’t think for a moment that either of them means that it will work that way or that they intend to be friendly with each other. They both just try to play the game to win what they want. Tessa and Mariah will never stop and we just don’t like them together. We don’t trust Tessa, but once again she made it impossible for Mariah to feel anything other than love for her, and we are over it.

advertisement

What happens to young and restless people?

Who loves how much these three? 🙋‍♀️🙋‍♂️ #YR pic.twitter.com/3zYs8YQyju

– Young and restless (@YandR_CBS) January 17, 2020

We do, we do!

What’s next for young and restless?

Phyllis takes a brave step and Kyle and Lola question their relationship on #YR this week. Don’t miss it! pic.twitter.com/gXVnFdKYOL

– Young and restless (@YandR_CBS) January 19, 2020

The fact that Chance and Adam work together to make things happen should worry so many people. In fact, Abby shouldn’t like this if she knew they were working together to plan something that we thought would never end well or end on a positive note. We cannot say that with certainty, but we believe that they have to worry about so much more than what they are worried about. They are a mess and we are not surprised that they have so much to worry about. But they work together and things won’t go well for both if they continue to plan and do the things they do. They both need some positive changes in their lives, but we know that they will never make an effort.

Theo will continue to try to upset Kyle and it works. He already got him to hit him this week, and we think he did it on purpose. The worse he can make Kyle look, the better he looks in front of Lola. She only sees that Kyle seems to hate the man she likes and is friends with, and she doesn’t know why because Kyle can’t tell her. She doesn’t see what Theo is doing to Kyle in private, and that makes Kyle look really bad. Theo’s plan is actually pretty smart and well thought out, and we have to worry about what’s going on around here.

Look forward to more Young and the Restless and find out daily about the latest spoilers, news and updates for Young and the Restless at TVOvermind.

advertisement