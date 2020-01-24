Young and the restless spoilers: Nick takes a stance

advertisement

Young and the Restless fans have to bring their own lives together, but when we’re too busy we can’t watch Kyle and Lola and their unfinished business. We love the things of human beings that are going on in their world and it gives us great pleasure to say and see that and to have it in our lives. We love it and are not mad at any of it. We want these people to change their lives and the game and the many things that happen, but what else? We know that there is a lot more at the moment, but we want to see what this business is and what they both will do to defeat Theo in their own way. We know that they will do that too. It is what they always do and what they will always handle.

We also know that things will change for a moment when we see Amanda limit Billy. She’s acting a little crazy here because she’s clearly not the limit type. She has let things go this far, but now she has decided that enough is enough and nothing can happen to anyone. She tries to redeem herself and we can feel it. We can see it and we can feel it when everything goes down. We know this is much of what it is currently, but it is too much for us. The people here make very little effort and she knows it. She tries to be the taller person and we cannot be sure if it works for her at this moment.

What happens to young and restless people?

Do you remember this game? 🎈 We had more of the # YR stars playing the balloon game and it was as fun as last time! 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ibuw0czdFC

– Young and restless (@YandR_CBS) January 22, 2020

They do a lot of cleaning, don’t you think?

What’s next for young and restless people?

Phyllis takes a brave step and Kyle and Lola question their relationship on #YR this week. Don’t miss it! pic.twitter.com/gXVnFdKYOL

– Young and restless (@YandR_CBS) January 19, 2020

There’s a lot going on towards the end of the week and we have to be here to discuss so much. At the moment we have to say that there is a big change with Nick. He is about to take a stand and does not change his mind. He stands for something that he believes is more important than anything else, and that’s what we like about him. We have no idea what it is right now, but we are there and we are for it, and we support him if he decides to assert himself against all people in his world. We hope that it stands for something that is important and good.

We also hope that there is so much more that we simply don’t know. We hope Phyllis will find that her setback teaches her a lesson. She’s been trying to ruin a date for Chance and Abby for no reason this week, and we know that. We know that she is this person and she does these things and she likes it, but she is not going to let things happen in her own way and we want her to fall apart a little bit and straighten up and move on , She can do better, even if she doesn’t feel it or doesn’t believe it. You don’t have to steal a man from someone like Abby to feel good.

