Young and the restless spoilers: Billy takes bold steps

advertisement

Young and the Restless fans are not sure what could happen to Adam and Chelsea. They make some big decisions, although she has just made a big decision of her own to get rid of her escape with Nick. Adam’s father is not happy with Adam and he gives his son all the warnings about what happened and how it all went. For the same reason, Nikki isn’t sure if she trusts what Chelsea is up to, which means that things may not work for her. Both of you are under great pressure and what’s going on in your life. That may not have been what they expected when they decided to reunite and try their romance again. Devon doesn’t listen to his sister, but Billy looks for advice from her.

Victoria asks her own mother for advice, and then there is the fact that Amanda will not move away from this situation and will not continue with anyone. She’s got so much on her plate right now that she doesn’t work well with anyone, and we can’t believe any of this is going to happen at all. There is so much to say for that and there is so much that does not work for anyone, but we support so much of it. Phyllis works on her spell as best she can, but we know he likes Abby. Will he continue to be in love with her and her if he has Phyllis on his side? It’s pretty convincing if it wants to be, which means things may not be what they seem. However, we do not know.

advertisement

What happens to young and restless people?

#Chadam is back! 👏 RT if you think this love will last. #YR pic.twitter.com/oEivanB1cK

– Young and restless (@YandR_CBS) January 13, 2020

There is a lot going on here, which is not good.

What’s next for young and restless?

Sharon gets the support she needs on #YR this week. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Bt2iK5D1Rm

– Young and restless (@YandR_CBS) January 12, 2020

Things are changing for the summer as she and Kyle have to go out on the streets for work. We can’t imagine Lola feeling good about it, but she may be so busy with her friend Theo that she doesn’t remember that Summer is the woman who did everything to stop her from marrying Kyle , This will not end well, but this will be a situation that will work itself out at some point. Kyle will also talk to Jack about a few things and we hear that he will share something that might shock him with the way things are going. We can’t decide if he’ll share what he knows about Theo, but we can see it coming.

We now also know that Billy will take some bold steps this week. We can’t tell you exactly what he’s up to or what he’s going to do, but we can tell you that he has a lot on his plate and has in his head which could make things a little more interesting. He tries to fix things with Victoria, while also trying to be with Amanda as much as possible, and tries not to end it but doesn’t know how. He’s not sure what to do, and frankly that’s a problem for everyone. These are not good news.

Look forward to more Young and the Restless and find out daily about the latest spoilers, news and updates for Young and the Restless at TVOvermind.

advertisement