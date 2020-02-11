Young and the Restless fans aren’t sure what to make of Theo refusing Lola when she introduced herself to him. Her marriage is not going well for her because she and her husband have talked about how they feel and how they are, and she has known for some time that Theo is a man with many feelings for her. She knows that he has no good plans and he doesn’t care. He is more concerned that Jack is suddenly a man who is also quite unhappy with him, and he questions everyone what he does. This is what doesn’t work for Theo, and he’ll do anything to try to save the little respect that Jack might have left for him. Will it work?

Then there is Sharon who will have a really hard day when she has her first treatment for her cancer. This is the type of day that life really works for her and she has to learn that this is her new normal. Our hearts hurt her and her whole family and loved ones when they go through this with her. It has a tough road ahead, but it is strong and there is so much support for it in Genoa. Kyle is now ready to be the bad guy who can handle all the things that go down in his life and need to be fixed. He won’t have anything in his life that works for him if he doesn’t, and he knows it. He knows what’s on the line and is ready to deal with it.

What happens to young and restless people?

Today the 40th anniversary of @ EBraeden is officially celebrated with #YR! Genoa City would not be the same without Victor Newman. ❤️ Please congratulate Eric with us and tell us about your favorite Victor moment! pic.twitter.com/irXIvSbluh

– Young and restless (@YandR_CBS) February 8, 2020

Congratulations to the King of Genoa.

What’s next for young and restless people?

It’s getting more and more complicated for these couples in Genoa. Don’t miss what’s happening on #YR this week! pic.twitter.com/1moblknkLy

– Young and restless (@YandR_CBS) February 2, 2020

Victoria will need her father to help her. She is in a dark place in her own life right now and cannot find a way out without help. The help she is looking for comes from her father and how he can manipulate the world to work for her. She needs ideas, concepts that work for her, and so much more in her life, and she will contact him directly to find out. She is not someone who is very happy with how things develop outside of this framework, but she will find that some things are easier said than done. She’ll take his help, but we wonder when she’ll regret asking at all.

In the meantime, we know that summer is rarely in a good place on a good day and she just doesn’t have a good day. Her entire life right now is a series of problems that may not work for her because of the way she grew up and how she feels in so many things. At the moment it is a mess. She’s not doing so well at the moment. She is someone who has to concentrate, but her mother and father are worried about her. This could annoy them if they get in each other’s way when she tries to focus on herself and we all know that this is the truth for her and her family when they are in business with each other.

Look forward to more Young and the Restless and find out daily about the latest spoilers, news and updates for Young and the Restless at TVOvermind.