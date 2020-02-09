Young and restless couples know that February is the month of love, and we hope that it will bring some romance to some couples in Genoa. But maybe not the same couple you might be interested in. We have some very special couples that we want to work, and all of them are older couples that have been together before. We want love, but we want old love to burn again. We want some reconciliation. We want some current couples to end what they have in front of them, to return to the people we believe are made for them, and we want this to happen now. Frankly, we don’t ask for much.

Phyllis and Jack

Honestly, they are two of our favorites. They are both powerful and used to getting what they want. You both like the beautiful things in life. They both like the power of being the people they are. They both like a lot of things, and these things make them feel good about their lives. We want more from them, from them and for them. They have a chance to be with each other, but only if they can leave Abby’s life ruined and to have a chance to be with a man who clearly isn’t nearly as into her as into him is in love. It doesn’t work for her and she doesn’t see it. She seems unable to see that, to be perfectly honest. Let her take her back to Jack.

Summer and Kyle

They were never officially together, but they are closer than everyone else and they know this. Their friendship has always been so much more than a simple friendship, and we want them to do this work. We want them to make things happen, make things official, and make things go right in their lives. We want them to make this situation suitable for them, and we know that his marriage is not working. Lola just isn’t the girl for him, and the fact that she insists on being close friends with a man who makes her husband feel unhappy and uncomfortable means that she just isn’t mature enough to be in to be involved in a marriage in any way.

Lily and Cane

We know, we know. He’s been nothing short of bad for her in recent years, what with all the cheating and so on. But there is so much they are so good about. They are great parents for their children. They are very cute when they are together. They’re always happier when they’re together, and we believe Cane has learned more than a few lessons over the years. We think she had to leave him and say goodbye, and we think he had enough time to find out that he did something very wrong, very ugly, very hurtful. We think she should make him work hard for it, but we also think he should work for it. We believe that they have a chance to get things going, but only if they are willing to try it on for size.

Sharon and Nick

We didn’t think we wanted to see them together. It’s been a while since we thought about them being a good couple, but we think we’ll be back. We believe that with her cancer diagnosis and the many things she has in her life, she needs someone who knows her, who always protects her, even if he is the one who hurt her past. We believe that they have a bond that no one else has, even if they cannot work together. We want this to bring them closer. She and Rey are just not a good couple and he has always been better with Sharon than anyone else. We want to see this work.