Young and the Restless traces the lives of many men and women and the very dirty stories of their lives. They are all people who have big problems and they all have some serious things to do and some of them just have too many problems. And that includes the personal relationships in which they absolutely want to work. We know that sometimes you cannot help your feelings. We know that you can’t always do things your way. We know that there are many things that make you more than what you are, and we know that you can sometimes find the love of your life even on soap, but that will never stop us, so many couples deeply shocked are still together. It still works, despite all the things they have been through.

Nikki and Victor

Frankly, it works for them, although it rarely works for them. They are always on top of each other. You always fight. You keep secrets. You do things behind each other’s back. They lie. They cheat. You steal. You do everything you can to harm another person, and then they kiss, put on make-up and tell the world that they are the strongest and most united front of all. We are regularly amazed at the status of their marriage and the existence of what is going on in their lives, and we cannot find out. But it works for them, even if it definitely doesn’t work for us.

Tess and Mariah

Why? Just why? Mariah is too good for this woman and we all know it. You managed to confuse us so much with this whole thing. They didn’t come together. Then they did it, but they didn’t, but they weren’t sure, and then they didn’t, and it was one thing. They were together, but no, they were not together. But then it was official, but was it official? Who knows with these two? Then there were some lies, some bad news, some big problems. Then we thought maybe they weren’t really together anymore? We don’t know at all and it was a big deal for us. They’re so strong now, but we’re just not there. They seem to have a strange relationship in which Mariah obviously likes her more than Mariah, but also where Tessa is not so emotionally available. She is not always there for her friend. She’s not always in the mood to help her. She is not always there to support her when she needs it most. At that moment, her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer and everyone has to deal with so many things that hurt and do not work. We don’t make a secret of our dislike of this couple, but it seems to be working.

Lola and Kyle

Well, they’re almost no time together, but they got married and that’s a big deal. It’s even bigger because she literally didn’t care about him for so long, because she didn’t want to get involved with a man who had another woman fighting so hard for him. Then he married this other woman. Then Lola decided that she was interested. It wasn’t good for her if the other woman was just trying to be with him, but was it good for her to be married to him? Makes no sense. They got married. He still spends all his time with Summer, the other woman, and she spends all of her time with Theo, a man who hates her husband, whom her husband hates in return, and whom she knows, who knows her husband more than a little upset when she’s with. It’s one thing and we can’t believe that it still works for them. They are a mess and they both know it. They also have feelings for other people and continue to try to bring this situation to light. It doesn’t work for us, but it seems to work for them.