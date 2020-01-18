advertisement

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) – A spring woman says she feels what happened to her in her home is a dream.

Ty’methia Hunter-Jackson was sitting on the edge of the bed doing her homework when she was attacked with a machete.

“When I look up, he’s standing in front of me holding a machete that looks like a baseball bat. I said ‘what are you …’ and before I could finish my sentence, he slammed the machete.” Said Ty’methia.

She said the man who was later identified as her husband’s cousin hit her with the machete three times.

Ty’methia told ABC13 that the man slept over her house the night.

Jerrick Jackson was outside when he heard the violent attack. He said he heard his wife scream and saw her running into the blinds.

Jerrick choked and remembered his wife, who came out of the back fence and slit the side of her face. His cousin was right behind her.

“I closed the fence to stop him, but he saw me and started screaming and tearing it open,” Jackson said. “I have my keys in my hand and said, ‘What do you want? What do you want?’ and he says, “Give me the keys. I give him the keys and he takes them and drives off.”

Jackson, who thought his cousin was a brother, said they grew up together.

“I was scared that someone would break in when the guy was in my house all the time,” said Jackson. “He was my family, someone I trusted.”

Ty’methia was released from the hospital on Friday afternoon. It has a cut from the ear to the corner of the mouth and a cut on the leg, hand and some other large bruises. She said the doctors had not yet decided whether she would need plastic surgery.

Neither Ty’methia nor her husband can determine exactly what triggered the attack.

“Something demonic about him that doesn’t like believing in me. That’s all I can think of,” said Ty’methia.

Harris County Precinct 4 MPs would not release the suspect’s name, but say the charges were brought. The suspect is still at large.

“You tried to kill her,” said Jackson. “Surrender.”

Jackson’s staff have set up a GoFundMe page for the family so they can replace their suspect’s car and cover medical bills.

