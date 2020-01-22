advertisement

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) – A 38-year-old man was arrested for a Spring woman’s machete attack.

Tristan Douglas was captured in Montgomery County and charged with mortal injuries using a lethal weapon.

Ty’methia Hunter-Jackson sat on the edge of the bed on January 15, doing her homework when she was attacked with a machete.

“When I look up, he’s standing in front of me holding a machete that looks like a baseball bat. I said ‘what are you …’ and before I could finish my sentence, he slammed the machete.” Said Ty’methia.

She identified the man who hit her with a machete three times as her husband’s cousin. He was going to spend the night in her house, as she said he had done several times before.

Jerrick Jackson was outside when he heard his wife scream and then saw her running through the blinds.

Jerrick choked and remembered his wife, who came out of the back fence and slit the side of her face. His cousin was not far behind.

“I closed (the fence) to stop him, but he saw me and started screaming and tearing it open,” said Jerrick. “I have my keys in my hand and said, ‘What do you want? What do you want?’ and he says, “Give me the keys. I give him the keys and he takes them and drives off.”

Jerrick said he grew up with his cousin and consider him a brother.

“I was afraid that someone would break in when the guy was in my house all the time,” said Jerrick. “He was my family, someone I trusted.”

Ty’methia was released from the hospital on Friday afternoon. It has a cut from the ear to the corner of the mouth. It also has a cut leg and hand and large bruises. She said the doctors had not yet decided whether she would need plastic surgery.

Neither Ty’methia nor her husband can determine exactly what triggered the attack.

“Something demonic about him that doesn’t like believing in me. That’s all I can think of,” said Ty’methia.

Jackson’s staff has set up a GoFundMe page for the family so that they can replace their suspect’s car and cover medical bills.

