February on the east coast, especially north of the Caroline Islands, makes the towns and cities in the region cold as in winter. A common theme of the lower temps is music that fits the barren trees and the concrete backdrop Ghostface KillahS sublime album Top clienteleThe company celebrates its 20th anniversary today and embodies the best of this audio tradition.

At the turn of the century, the Wu-Tang clan became a household name and a series of solo releases by the founding members set the crew’s dominance within the culture in motion. Method Man’s debut album in November 1994, Tical, Ol ‘Dirty Bastard’s debut in March 1995, Return To The 36 Chambers, Raekwon’s debut in August 1995, Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, and GZA’s second album in November 1995, his first under the Wu-Tang banner Liquid Swords, RZA cemented everything as a visionary of the extensive collective.

In October 1996, Ghostface Killah’s debut “Ironman” gave way to the manic and passionate handover of the once mysterious swordsman. His brothers in Raekwon, Cappadonna and RZA gave him a lot of support during production. The Wu-Tang Forever double CD from 1997 with the entire clan and other releases by U-God, Sunz Of Man, Killah Priest, Killarmy and other We partners ended the decade.

Supreme Clientele was a welcome sound shift from Ironman and, alongside RZA, highlighted other producers who were still monitoring the sound direction of the project and producing around half of the songs. The end result of the project was lyrically denser than Ghostface’s previous efforts. And while GFK’s freewheeling style was refined, there was also a noticeable level of renewed hunger in its verse, along with sprinkles of street fairy tales, fly pictures, and Five Percent Nation teachings.

Consider the beginning track “nutmeg” and the stream of consciousness that is continuously displayed:

But, sir, forgive me, Ms. Sally called

Tracey was shot in the face, my house was overcrowded

You fake cats heard it first

How I did it on your lawn back then, Cuban Link verse yo

Check out the rap kingpin, summer time and the drop of fine jewelry

I saw your ear twitch in the face of the box

As soon as I drove off, Cap came with three sawn off

Give one to Rae, let’s spice the broth

This was followed by the magic of the word “One”, which included other random styles from Ghost:

Ayo, we at Weed Gate and waiting for Jake

We want eight ravioli bags, two thirsty bad guys screaming at the stomach

Heavy rhyming writers who meet the grass that is the most mature

Pull this kite out of this white b * tch

Speaking of: “Dear Ghost, you are the only N * Gga that I know

Like when the cops come, you never hide your toast. “

Guest appearances at mad sh * t, CBL, Ice Water metallic

Past tense placed in gold boxes

Dru Hill bitches, specialist in the mosque

Suede Kufi Wrap, undercover dentist

Rhymes is made from garlic and never finishes when the NARCs hit

It is rumored that you might start spitting

You nice gentleman, sweet Papa Grace, the wind rose

Makeover is free on the dance floor, followed by gauze

Duncan Hines Monument cake that we never half-baked

Alaskan, sexcapade, postpone your new court dates

Trauma, hands are like candy canes, lay my eggs on ice

The branches in my grass are the vein

Swimsuit edition, darts really sent from the heart, Boo, I miss you

Do you see dad rocking a wrist?

There’s not much to tell about Supreme Clientele, though Ghost’s penchant for storytelling was featured in titles like “Saturday Nite” and “Child’s Play,” but for the most part, it was only darts-on-darts.

Two strong Posse cuts, “Buck 50” with the Redman and Wu members Method Man and Cappadona, and “Wu Banga 101” with GZA, Cappadonna, Masta Killah and Raekwon, are characterized by their strength. The late Lord Superb also shone on the tracks “Ghost Deini” and “We Made It”, while “Cherchez La Ghost” with U-God as an assistant became an unexpected club hit.

Ghostface’s momentum continued the following year with his Bulletproof Wallets album before moving to Def Jam Records with the 2004 release of The Pretty Toney Album. Ghost is still going when he celebrates his 50th birthday next May after dropping Ghostface Killahs last year.

The high quality of Supreme Clientele has allowed him to maintain his influence over the past two decades as it inspired the leaders of the current generation of underground in Griselda, with Westside Gunn taking his second studio album Supreme Blientele as a tribute.

If you ask a Wu-Tang clan fan, you will find the best crew material, but a large part of this group will no doubt count Supreme Clientele as their favorite for a reason. From start to finish, Toney Stark’s skills and passion for microphones are undeniable and for many listeners it remains his crown jewel. You nice, sir, indeed.

