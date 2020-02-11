A Labor Party leader resigned after six years and said he was fed up with the party selecting candidates who were not from the area they represented.

Ghulam Raja resigned over the weekend as chairman of the party’s Farnworth office, citing his frustrations with the party at national and local levels.

Raja not only called for a clearer stance on Brexit, but also referred to Bolton’s southeastern MP Yasmin Qureshi as an example of the problem he faced when selecting candidates.

He said: “She never lived here. It came from London.

“On site, people were only interested in filling the positions in the town hall. They never thought about what the local people wanted.

“I said to my party:” You have to change your attitude.

“You have to have a local representation, not just people who want a seat in the town hall.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

“You should have a local connection.

“If you don’t choose a local person who knows the local situation, it will go wrong.

“Now I think enough is enough and this is the best time for me to stop.”

Cllr Linda Thomas, chair of the Labor group at the Bolton Council, said she was disappointed that Mr. Raja had left his position and described him as an “enthusiastic member” who participated in local campaigns.

She said: “The party rules are clear that it is the members of every industry who choose their own candidate. This is the procedure in each of the 20 stations. There is no imposition of candidates. “

Ms. Qureshi thanked Mr. Raja for his service to the party, but “totally” disagreed with his comments.

Yasmin Qureshi, MP for South East Bolton

(Image: ABNM Photography)

She said: “Whether or not a local representative grew up in the region does not affect how well he can represent that region. This is more a question of their competence and compassion for local issues.

“Local and national election candidates are selected by local party members.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service believes that Mr. Raja applied to be a Labor Party candidate in Farnworth in the next local election, but was not selected.

We now have our own Facebook page that offers you the latest news, events and community news in Bolton.

To stay up to date on what’s going on in Bolton and participate in the discussion, follow the page here.

Reporter Tom George reports on everything Bolton has to offer for the Manchester Evening News. You can follow him here on Twitter.

Mr. Raja said he was given the opportunity to stand at other stations in Bolton.

Ruth Pitchford, who was selected as a Labor Party candidate in Farnworth, is said to have been born and raised in Farnworth and will continue to live there.