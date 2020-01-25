advertisement

Abel and Lupita Valdengro saw the opportunity to be different after more than 35 years of care.

Both had an incredible amount of experience working through nursing homes, hospice care, and behavioral health before deciding that it was time to apply this knowledge to their own business.

In 2004, the couple started out as Peaceful & Comfort Assisted Living Home and have kept their promise to be different since then.

“The difference was in the options we gave residents,” said Abel Valdengro. “That they can live independently all the way until they refuse to care for the hospice. That was the difference. That we can take care of it around the clock without moving it to another location. The resident’s family has an option that is not institutionalized or that is not in an inpatient unit or in a hospital. We are here when it is not an option to be at home alone, without worry for yourself. I think that was the difference for us. We didn’t want to take care of 30 or 100 residents. We wanted to give 10 and the best we could. “

In the past 16 years, more than 2,000 residents have spent time in peaceful and comfortable living. Tucked away in a quiet mesa neighborhood, you wouldn’t notice the store from the street, and that’s what it’s about. Abel and Lupita want to create an environment in which you feel at home.

Courtesy: Peaceful & Comfort

Each resident is given their own room with everything they need, including dressers, drawers and TVs. The residents are also provided with at least three balanced and nutritional meals a day and have leisure activities inside and near the house.

While the residents feel comfortable, their families can feel comfortable when they know that the assisted living has staff at all times of the day and night. The certified and well-trained doctors look after the residents personally and support them with the medication prescribed by their doctors. The nursing staff will also support you in refilling medication and in daily activities such as bathing, dressing, grooming and washing.

The supervised dormitory offers residents who have experience with level 1 care, through to hospice care, mobile services, e.g. B. dentists or podiatrists who travel home.

Courtesy: Peaceful & Comfort

Abel and Lupita are not there for the money. They love what they do and want to offer each of their residents the best possible environment.

“When you get home at the end of the day, think,” Did I do a good job? “Of course you did. The family was satisfied. The resident was satisfied. I have let many residents die and in their last moments you say to me:” Thank you. “In the past few days they have wanted to be with me and all our employees thank you for what you did because the resident couldn’t get the best possible care or the feeling of being at home in a different environment. This is something invaluable. There is no amount of money that anyone can pay to do that They did something that a lot of people don’t have the experience for. We’re lucky and we’re blessed. People say I wish we were going to play the lottery. I say I think we did what we did to do. “

