EL CAJON, California – A driver who caught a cyclist on a rural road east of El Cajon last month and then continued driving was sentenced to nearly four years in prison on Tuesday.

Julian Julian Craig Wendell [56] pleaded guilty on Friday.

The defendant drove east on Dehesa Road near the Singing Hills golf course when his 1993 Mitsubishi Mirage turned onto a bicycle lane east of Willow Glen Drive and Kevin Wilson from behind at 10:45 a.m. on January 20, according to the California Highway Patrol met.

Wilson was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, where the 56-year-old resident of La Mesa was pronounced dead about an hour after the crash.

Nelson continued to drive east and south before driving onto Sloane Canyon Road and fled on foot, said Travis Garrow, CHP Public Affairs Officer. Officers finally found the abandoned vehicle, and a helicopter search team spotted Nelson in a nearby scrubby area, Garrow said.

Close modal

Suggest a correction

Suggest a correction