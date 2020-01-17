'You f *** ing Muppet': Robbers scolded with bad mouth when the judge jailed him for a flood of raids in Greater Manchester

advertisement

An armed robber who led a double life while working full-time in a bank call center told his superiors that his grandmother had died so he could take the day off to complete another raid.

28-year-old Sajjad Hussain took the day off after lying to his employers to join his criminal partners Abubakir Iqbal [30], Anas Khan [26] and Shazad Mahmood [also 26].

The gang had successfully carried out 10 raids on money transporters in the Greater Manchester area and had stolen more than £ 90,000 before being tried to flee their eleventh robbery at a Natwest Bank branch in Halifax.

Hussain, who had lied to his work to get the day off for the Halifax robbery, made a sick phone call or booked a day off to continue the gang’s crime.

After each robbery, Iqbal went to a massage parlor in Bury “as a kind of reward”. Hussain also visited it.

The wreck of the stolen VW Golf that the gang crashed into while trying to escape from the Natwest raid in Halifax

Now all four have been detained for almost 80 years.

Khan and Iqbal were both imprisoned for 21 years, Hussain 18 years and Mahmood 17 years.

When Khan found out about his fate, he started a tirade with a lazy mouth to condemn judge Michael Leeming, whom he repeatedly referred to as “F ****** muppet”.

“Stay in your ass for 21 years,” Khan told the judge.

Judge Leeming warned Khan that if he did not apologize for the outbreak, he could be subjected to another punishment and brought to justice.

The Manchester Crown Court heard that the gang started in broad daylight on guards who picked up cash from restaurants and shops from November 26, 2018 to January 31 of last year.

The crimes occurred across the region in Oldham, Bury, Rochdale, Stockport and Manchester before the final conspiracy in Halifax.

Anas Khan

The guards were threatened with weapons, including hammers, and sometimes attacked before driving away with a cash box while a man stayed in an escape car to take them away from the scene.

None of the guards were seriously injured, but they reported that they were “shocked” and “careful” after their exams. One said he was grateful that “things didn’t go horribly wrong”.

In a robbery at The Rock shopping center in Bury, prosecutor Phil Barnes said that on a busy pre-Christmas shopping day, “hundreds” of citizens were nearby.

The £ 25,000 stolen from Natwest in Halifax was found in the footwell of the stolen VW Golf

On December 10, 2018, the gang struck three times the same day, wagering around £ 12,000.

Judge Leeming said the gang “completely disregarded the impact of this type of crime on the public.”

“They were ready to resort to violence to get great rewards regardless of the public’s presence.”

The judge said they planned most of the offenses on Monday when they knew that the weekend’s earnings would be higher.

A feature of the case, which later helped the police track down the gang’s crimes, was the different way they got hold of the cash in the secured box.

As a safety measure, when the boxes are opened they emit color. The gang used a Stihl saw to open the box and take out the cash.

Sajjad Hussain

After the robberies, they washed the money with the help of betting terminals with fixed odds at the bookmakers.

Anas Khan ran a junkyard where cars used in the raids were soon destroyed or removed for parts and never seen again by the police.

The Halifax robbery turned out to be the fall of the gang.

On the morning of January 31 last year, a guard was robbed while carrying a £ 25,000 cash cassette at a Natwest store in Halifax.

When the gang fled the area with a getaway car, the driver lost control and crashed into a bridge.

The police arrived at the scene of the accident shortly afterwards and found that Hussain was still stunned in the rear and had the £ 25,000 around him.

Abubakir Iqbal

The other three men fled but were caught shortly afterwards.

An eyewitness who saw Khan on the run was praised by the prosecutor for his bravery after following the robber and helping him uncover, although he did not know whether the man was armed or what he had done.

Prosecutor Barnes praised the man’s actions on behalf of the Greater Manchester Police, West Yorkshire Police and Crown Prosecution Service, an award the judge also endorsed.

The Stihl saw was used in robberies that were found in the trunk of the Golf

Iqbal from Countess Street, Accrington, and Hussain from St James Road, Higher Broughton, Salford, were found guilty of robbery after a conspiracy process. Khan and Mahmood from Edward Street pleaded guilty.

Khan from Landseer Street in Glodwick, Oldham, also admitted conspiracy to transform criminal property and conspiracy into dealing with stolen goods.

Stella Massey, who defended Khan, said he was prescribed stress medication because he owes £ 40,000 in cannabis to an Albanian gang that is still pending.

Shazad Mahmood

Mahmood, an electrician, told the author of a pre-written report that he had enjoyed “the adrenaline rush” he felt when committing the crime.

For him it was a “form of escape” from the “pressure within the family union”, his lawyer Zarif Khan.

Jeremy Hill-Baker said for Hussain that the married father of two, who has another child on the way, “clearly has a different side”.

Robberies timeline:

Monday, November 26, 2018 – attempted robbery at B&M Bargains on Yorkshire Street in Rochdale

2] Monday November 26, 2018 – Worldwide Foods, Oldham. £ 18,865 stolen.

3] Monday 3rd December 2018 – Sports Direct, Oldham town center, stolen £ 13,720.

4] Monday, December 3, 2018 – Home Bargains, Clayton. £ 4,960 stolen.

5] Monday, December 10, 2018 – Brighthouse, The Rock, Bury. £ 2,639 stolen.

6] Monday, December 10, 2018 – Tesco, Silk Street, Rochdale. More than £ 8,050 stolen.

7] Monday December 10, 2018 – McColls store, Broadstone Road, reddish, Stockport. Stolen 3,850 pounds.

8] Monday December 24, 2018 – Miller and Carter Steakhouse, Bury. Empty box stolen.

9] Wednesday, December 26, 2018 – Next, Glossop. 8,500 pounds stolen.

10] Wednesday, January 2, 2019 – Ahmed Cash and Carry, Longsight. £ 5,500 stolen.

11] Thursday, January 31, 2019 – Natwest, Halifax. 25,000 pounds stolen.

