Connacht has not shown what they are capable of in Europe this season, but coach Andy Friend wants them to cancel tomorrow in style in Montpellier and continue their excellent record in France.

Connacht has won 16 of their 35 European matches in France over the years, but only one of those wins came back in the Champions Cup against Toulouse in 2013-14.

The western province started their Pool 5 campaign with a winning start against Montpellier on the Sportsground, but two losses against Toulouse and a new defeat against Gloucester shocked their hopes of reaching the knockout stages for the first time.

Friend hopes that his strong side can deliver at the GGL Stadium and end their continental season with a bang.

“No, you have definitely not seen the best of Connacht in the Champions Cup, I thought you saw a glimpse of it. And that has been frustrating, we have had a glimpse, we have probably not had 80 minutes in a good few months, “said Freind, who shortened the injury list at least this week, with the return of Kieran Marmion to the starting line up.

“And that is what we need to come back to. We know that we have not played our best football either. We are disappointed.

“There have been many good, strong conversations (to discuss those shortcomings)

“We had all players come in this week and we asked them to give” one area that you add to your training program from today, making you a better footballer. “All those conversations are taking place. We are climbing out of that hole and we get to the top pretty quickly. ”

In addition to Marmion’s return for the first time since November, Jack Carty and Bundee Aki are both starting, while the recent Ireland calling on Dave Heffernan is handed the shirt of the first-choice whore.

Kyle Godwin and John Porch also start for Connacht, who made seven changes to the side that lost against Toulouse last weekend.

Although it is also out of the running, Montpellier would like to prevent a second direct loss in the competition after they also lost in round 4 to French rivals Toulouse.

“They will be disappointed like us that they cannot go further in the Champions Cup, but they are at home. They will probably get a little smart from the loss they had here in Galway. They have many good football players there, along with many great physical men.

We will be challenged at the breakdown that is going to be the big area. They try to win the collisions and if they don’t win the collision in the tackle, they try to win the collision in the event of a failure. If we can protect those first two rucks, I think we’ll find room.

After tomorrow’s game, Connacht has two weekends without action, but will then focus all their attention on improving their position in the PRO14 and returning to the knockout stages in their quest to reach the European top qualification next season.

“In a weird way, as disappointed as we are, we know that we have one task after this weekend. And that is to qualify for the Champions Cup again next year, and to ensure that we get that home quarter final where we were looking for in the PRO14, “said Friend.

“So it sharpens your mind; you can now look at the calendar and you can now book when you also have breaks. We can actually formulate our seasonal plan, and everything focuses only on those games. “

