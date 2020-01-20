advertisement

A man was arrested after being caught with a giant knife in downtown Wigan.

The police rushed to the town’s market square at around 2 a.m. on Sunday after receiving reports from the man who carried the 10-inch gun.

An official managed to recover the knife and a 21-year-old man was arrested in a public place for possession of cocaine and an offensive blade item.

The Greater Manchester police have now shared a picture of the terrible weapon that they say could have caused “serious harm”.

Chief Inspector Nicki Tompsett of the Wigan Division of the Armed Forces said: “A 10 inch long and 2 inch wide knife was quickly retrieved by one of our GMP officers this morning, which could do serious damage to a central part of Wigan.

“The weapon has now been confiscated and will no longer be on our streets. This is a big step to reduce knife crime and bring the people of Wigan to safety.

“The policeman was not afraid to regain the weapon and I would like to take this opportunity to thank him for his quick response and the hard work that Wigan CCTV operators supported.”

