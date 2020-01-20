You can visit Cabrillo National Monument for free on Monday

advertisement

SAN DIEGO – San Diegans can visit the Cabrillo National Monument free of charge on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.

The “toll-free” day applies to all national parks and offers “a great opportunity to visit a new location or an old favorite,” according to the National Park Service.

This includes the Cabrillo National Monument in Point Loma with a historic lighthouse, a wonderful view and much more. Typically, getting into a vehicle costs $ 20 and $ 10 for hikers and cyclists.

Four more toll-free days for national parks are:

All offices of the city and district government of San Diego are closed on Mondays on the occasion of the MLK Day.

City libraries, public buildings in Balboa Park, the sales office for waste / recycling containers on Miramar Place, leisure centers, swimming pools, the Tecolote Nature Center and the Family Justice Center are also closed.

Read all details about MLK day closings and changed opening times here.

